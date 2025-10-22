RM One, Former In-House Tech Solution for BCCI Construction, Launches Commercial Products and Announces an Enterprise-Wide Agreement with GISI Consulting Services

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RM One announces the launch of its commercial product and enterprise-wide agreement with GISI Consulting Services. First implemented in 2017 as an in-house solution for BCCI Construction, RM One is formally launching its solution to the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) markets. RM One combines resource management and forecasting capabilities to deliver resource and financial tracking across all phases of the project lifecycle.

The enterprise-wide agreement with GISI Consulting Services is a testament to the platform capabilities that have been developed over the last several years. “No other solution comes close to matching RM ONE’s scalability, ability to provide deep insights, and tailored service,” according to Rye Newman, SVP Director of Technology and Innovation, for GISI. Under this agreement, RM One can be deployed across all the firms under the GISI Consulting umbrella: GEI Consultants, Gafcon, Hill International, The LiRo Group, JRP Group, Palladium, and Asia Infrastructure Solutions. RM One will be partnering with GISI to deliver ongoing product enhancements to meet forecasting, workflow, and AI requirements.

In 2015, BCCI identified a need for holistic resources tracking and forecasting but found no suitable solutions in the market. “Resource management begins in preconstruction, but no one solves for this,” says Don Tiefenbrunn, RM One’s COO, “the [RM one] platform provides a single source of truth for executive decision-making.” By combining resource management with a purpose-built construction CRM, RM One gives the AEC industry a solution that covers the entire project lifecycle, from initial sales and go/no-go decisions through project execution and handover.

"For years, contractors have been able to get by without truly measuring what is happening with their resources," said Mike Scribner, former CEO of BCCI Construction. "At BCCI Construction, we used RM ONE to reduce non-job chargeable costs by 30% without impacting quality or service.”

Key Differentiators and Value Propositions:

Executive-Level focus: Unlike other tools focused on day-to-day project management, RM One is an executive-level solution designed to provide strategic insights into a company's most valuable asset—its people.

Full-Cycle Forecasting: The platform provides a view of the entire project lifecycle. Allowing AEC firms to track resources from precon through closeout, as well as measure pipeline strength and future resource needs.

Integration and Workflow Flexibility: RM One allows for flexible integration paths between your core systems. Alternatively, RM One can create automated workflows to notify teams or individuals to take actions based on custom triggers. This helps with the timely management of critical tasks and consistency of information.

Quantifiable Impact: RM One directly addresses the fiscal impact of unutilized labor, also known as Non-Job Chargeable Operations. A 1% improvement in utilization rate can translate to a 3% increase in profit margin for the average Construction, Architectural, or Engineering firm.

RM One is now available to help AEC Companies gain control, optimize their resources, and protect their bottom line in an increasingly complex and competitive industry.

About RM One: RM One is a construction technology company that provides executive-level resource management and forecasting for the AEC industry. Built from a proven in-house tool used by leading general contractors, RM One is committed to helping firms gain a clear, real-time understanding of their workforce & pipeline to drive profitability and growth.

About GISI Consulting: One of the top 10 global providers of program/project management and engineering consulting, GISI Consulting Group delivers services in infrastructure & mobility, earth & water, and government & society segments. Together, they are creating a positive impact for private and public sector clients worldwide.