EA SPORTS and The NFL expand partnership to power the future of interactive football

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), EA SPORTS™ and the National Football League today announced an expanded, multi-year exclusive agreement to grow American football worldwide. This is the most comprehensive partnership to date between EA SPORTS and the NFL.

Under the partnership, EA SPORTS and the NFL will continue to drive innovation and expansion of the celebrated Madden NFL franchise, which will continue as the exclusive action simulation game for NFL football. The partnership will also support new content and experiences in EA SPORTS™ College Football, as well as entirely new, large-scale interactive experiences for football fans, built around community, social connection, self-expression and gameplay.

“EA SPORTS and the NFL have built one of the most iconic partnerships in all of sports and entertainment, and we see so much opportunity ahead to deliver for football fans everywhere,” said Cam Weber, President of EA SPORTS. “With more than 2 billion games of Madden NFL played each year, the global community of football fans connecting through play has never been bigger. Together with the NFL, we will continue to shape the interactive future of football – expanding Madden NFL, growing College Football, and creating new breakthrough experiences for the next generation of fans.”

“Madden NFL has become one of the most widely recognized and culturally relevant gaming franchises in the world,” said Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the NFL. “As we look to this new chapter in our partnership with EA SPORTS, our focus remains on the success of NFL simulation gameplay and providing our fans with the best entertainment and experiences around the sport they love.”

The EA SPORTS Madden NFL franchise continues to define authentic football simulation experiences for fans on console, PC and mobile, with the equivalent of 23,000 NFL seasons played in the game every day. By expanding the ecosystem of football experiences, EA SPORTS and the NFL enable fans to live out their virtual fantasy from high school all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Looking ahead, EA SPORTS and the NFL, are reimagining a more expansive world of interactive football experiences, where fans can play, watch, create, and connect. Beyond the games, new experiences like EA SPORTS Madden NFL Cast are delivering immersive ways for fans to engage with an NFL gameday broadcast. To further fuel fandom globally, EA SPORTS served as presenting sponsor of the 2025 NFL Dublin game and NFL Experience Dublin and will also expand the Madden NFL Championship Series (MCS) to a global audience with the first-ever MCS competition in Spain alongside the 2025 NFL Madrid game.

At the core of EA SPORTS’ American football portfolio, multi-year investments in machine learning, real-world data integration, volumetric capture, and advanced AI are powering the next generation of play, driving even more authentic, creative, and dynamic football experiences to come for fans worldwide.

For more information about EA SPORTS, please visit www.easports.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA Sports