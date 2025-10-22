-

Krystal Launches Loyalty Program with PAR Technology as Brand Scales Nationwide

New program delivers personalized rewards and frictionless experiences through PAR’s unified engagement platform

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), a leading foodservice technology provider, today announced that Krystal Restaurants LLC, the iconic Southern slider chain, has selected PAR Punchh® to power its new loyalty program, Club Krystal, as the brand accelerates its national expansion and deepens its commitment to personalized guest engagement.

Krystal’s decision to partner with PAR marks a strategic milestone in its growth journey. With nearly 300 locations across 11 states and recent openings in Texas, South Carolina, and Alabama, the brand sought a loyalty solution that could deliver personalized savings, frictionless experiences, and meaningful rewards to guests across every channel. Punchh’s proven ability to unify guest data, drive repeat visits, and activate real-time offers made it the clear choice.

“At Krystal, we’re focused on creating moments that matter for our guests. That starts with recognizing and rewarding them in ways that feel personal,” said Caroline Patheja, Sr. Marketing Manager at Krystal. “We’ve already seen great feedback from both team members and guests on how easy the program is to use, and we’re excited about what’s ahead. Punchh gives us the tools to deliver those personalized experiences while scaling seamlessly as we grow.”

Punchh drives guest engagement within the broader PAR Engagement suite, a unified platform that connects marketing and offers, ordering, guest data, and loyalty into one seamless ecosystem. With over 430 million loyalty users and 1.9 billion monthly transactions, Punchh powers engagement for 275+ restaurant brands worldwide.

“As Krystal expands nationwide, Club Krystal sets a new standard for loyalty by rewarding guests for every visit and every interaction,” said Savneet Singh, CEO, PAR Technology. “Loyalty today is more than points and discounts—it’s about creating personalized experiences that drive real revenue growth. With Punchh, Krystal isn’t just launching a program; they’re launching a strategy built to scale and foster genuine loyalty in a competitive market. We’re proud to partner with them in this next chapter.”

Club Krystal members earn 10 points for every dollar spent, unlocking exclusive rewards at key thresholds. The program is available via mobile app and web, with features like saved payments and subscription benefits.

With PAR Engagement, brands like Krystal can move faster, engage smarter, and multiply impact—one connected experience at a time. To learn more about PAR Engagement, visit the website and request a demo.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but they’ve never been afraid to innovate. Krystal has expanded to 11 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through unique menu items offered at a great price. In 2025, QSR Magazine ranked Krystal among its Top 50 Contenders list, Technomic placed the brand on its Top 500 list, and USA Today’s 10Best named Krystal a runner-up for “Best Fast Food Breakfast” after placing in the top ten in 2024.

About PAR® Technology
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) is a leading foodservice technology provider, powering a unified, purpose-built platform engineered to scale and adapt with brands at every stage of growth. Designed with flexibility and openness at its core, PAR’s solutions—spanning point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments, and hardware—integrate with others, yet deliver maximum impact as a unified system. With intentional innovation at the forefront, PAR’s solutions streamline operations, drive higher engagement, and strengthen guest experiences for restaurants and retailers globally. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on social media.

