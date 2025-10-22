AM Best Withdraws Credit Rating of Azuaga - Companhia de Seguros, S.A.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Azuaga - Companhia de Seguros S.A. (Azuaga) (Portugal). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corporación Financiera Azuaga, S.L., a conglomerate holding company.

The ratings reflect Azuaga’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

Azuaga is a monoline insurer, focusing entirely on surety insurance in Spain and Portugal. Nevertheless, the company has a good market position in Spain, where it generates most of its revenue, as well as in the smaller Portuguese market.

Azuaga reported solid net profits (after tax) of EUR 7.0 million at year-end 2024, under IFRS 17 and has benefited from low claim cost.

