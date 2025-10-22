Kresus Wallet Expands with Sui Blockchain Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kresus Labs, the company behind the Kresus Wallet, is proud to announce support for the Sui blockchain within its flagship wallet. The integration enables users to seamlessly buy, hold, swap, send, and manage SUI and Sui-based assets directly through the Kresus Wallet.

With this launch, Kresus is positioning itself as one of the leading wallet options for the Sui community, delivering a secure, intuitive, and feature-rich experience that makes engaging with the ecosystem effortless. Kresus is a true second-generation crypto wallet, combining hardware security and on-chain DeFi functionality with innovative features like insurance, a free Web3 name for seamless sending, one-click high-yield earn, and even tokenized stocks.

“We’re thrilled to partner with and officially expand into the Sui ecosystem,” said Sean O’Neill, Head of Partnerships at Kresus Labs. “This collaboration allows us to work closely with Sui projects to support their wallet and user-onboarding needs, while becoming an active member of the Sui community. We’re equally excited to open up the growing Kresus community to Sui, giving our users access to a fast, innovative, and developer-driven network.”

Kresus Wallet has already earned broad adoption for its robust security, intuitive design, and mini-app integrations. Its growing community continues to scale rapidly, underscoring Kresus’ role as one of the most trusted and widely used wallets in Web3 today.

“We’re pleased to see Kresus add support for Sui,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-founder and CPO at Mysten Labs, the original contributors to Sui. “Kresus has built an innovative Web3 wallet that combines security, usability, and unique features that set it apart in a crowded market. This integration not only opens powerful opportunities for users to engage with our ecosystem, but also underscores how Kresus is driving growth for flagship networks like Sui through seamless integrations.”

The Sui integration is available immediately within the latest version of the Kresus Wallet, available for iOS, Android, and web at www.Kresus.com.

About Kresus Labs

Kresus Labs is a leading Web3 technology company, building wallet infrastructure and digital asset tools for consumers and enterprises. Its flagship product, the Kresus Wallet, provides secure access to blockchain assets and applications, enabling a new era of ownership, identity, and digital finance.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. Users can learn more at sui.io.