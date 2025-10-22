Walmart Connect Mexico Powers Its Omnichannel Retail Media Offering with AppsFlyer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppsFlyer today announced its collaboration with Walmart Connect Mexico, one of LATAM’s leading retail media networks, to support the retailer’s next phase of omnichannel retail media, empowering brand partners with secure data collaboration and advanced activation capabilities.

Through this engagement, Walmart Connect Mexico is leveraging AppsFlyer’s DCR to enable privacy-safe, two-way collaboration with brand partners. The platform supports custom audience building and offsite activation in Walmart Connect existing media platforms. This collaboration brings together Walmart Connect Mexico’s trusted scale and rich commerce data with AppsFlyer’s advanced tools for privacy-first collaboration and effective data activation, driving measurable outcomes across the advertising landscape.

The solution enables Walmart Connect Mexico to create and activate custom segments using combined first-party data from both Walmart and its brand partners. These segments can be deployed across Walmart Connect Mexico’s properties like Walmart DSP and Social Commerce channels managed by the retail media player. Powered by AppsFlyer’s clean room capabilities, the platform ensures secure and compliant data collaboration, allowing brand partners to contribute their own data without compromising control or privacy standards.

"The flexibility and scale that AppsFlyer's platform provides set a new beginning for our data collaboration efforts, enabling us to open a new chapter in Brand-Agency-Retail data collaboration relationship in order to boost media outcomes," said Jonatan Fasano, Business Development Director at Walmart Connect Mexico. "This solution empowers us to work more effectively with our brand partners while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and data security."

"Walmart Connect Mexico represents the future of retail media, where rich commerce data meets sophisticated collaboration tools to drive real business outcomes," said Tami Harrigan, VP Business Development, Data Collaboration Platform at AppsFlyer. "With our Data Collaboration Platform, Walmart Connect Mexico is enabling its brand partners to unlock new levels of precision and performance, supported by streamlined integrations that reduce complexity across the board."

The engagement also strengthens Walmart Connect Mexico’s identity resolution capabilities through integration with ID5. This expands access to a broader set of identifiers, improves match rates, and supports more effective media activation across partners. AppsFlyer manages the technical integration, removing friction for Walmart Connect Mexico's brand partners.

"ID5’s partnership with Walmart Connect Mexico and AppsFlyer demonstrates our commitment to solving complex identity challenges in a privacy-first way. This collaboration empowers brand partners to reach audiences more effectively while supporting a transparent approach to addressability that strengthens the open digital ecosystem," said Mathieu Roche, CEO & Co-founder, ID5.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room, and privacy-preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and more than 10,000 technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com

About Walmart Connect Mexico

Walmart Connect is the omnichannel retail media business of Walmart Mexico, is designed to help brands create meaningful connections with millions of customers throughout their purchase journey. Leveraging its omnichannel strength — over 3,000 physical stores and clubs, ecommerce platforms, and immersive brand experiences — the platform ensures that brands are present at every customer touchpoint. Armed with first-party data, Walmart Connect taps into deep insights from both in-store and online shopping behavior to and measurable results.