Marsh McLennan and Bloomberg Media Announce Global Knowledge Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), a global leader in risk, strategy and people, and Bloomberg Media today announced a strategic knowledge partnership powering select Bloomberg Media event properties, including Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Bloomberg New Economy Coalitions, Qatar Economic Forum, Bloomberg House at Davos and Bloomberg Invest New York. This partnership focuses on developing and distributing thought leadership at Bloomberg’s global marquee events, helping senior global business leaders and policymakers increase resilience to economic uncertainties and systemic risks – topics critical to Marsh McLennan and Bloomberg Media audiences.

We’re proud to serve as Bloomberg’s knowledge partner across its marquee events and share our insights to help communities and businesses thrive amid shocks and disruptions. Share

This is the first media partnership that will reflect the new Marsh brand, launching globally next year. The new Marsh brand represents the Company’s market-leading, specialized capabilities across risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, and reflects the Company’s continued evolution to become increasingly impactful for its clients.

Marsh McLennan experts from across its businesses, Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman, will contribute knowledge to select Bloomberg Media events, delivering forward-looking analysis to help communities and businesses become more resilient to challenges such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, rising healthcare costs, financial uncertainty, extreme weather, and rapid technological change. Risks that confront new and established economies around the world.

“Economies and businesses today need better resilience to interconnected challenges. How best to plan for increased longevity while managing career, healthcare and retirement needs, or map supply chains against rising geopolitical and natural catastrophe risks,” said John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan. “Our businesses are actively working with clients to provide solutions to these and other complex problems. We’re proud to serve as Bloomberg’s knowledge partner across its marquee events and share our insights to help communities and businesses thrive amid shocks and disruptions.”

“We’re excited to partner with Marsh McLennan as they embark on this new chapter under the unified Marsh brand," said Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media. "Using the power of our global media and events platform, Bloomberg Media will bring Marsh’s expertise in risk and resilience to audiences around the world, connecting their trusted insights to action. As a global leader in data, analytics, and storytelling, we are uniquely positioned to help scale Marsh’s voice at a time when businesses and communities everywhere are rethinking how to navigate uncertainty.”

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world’s leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 3,000 journalists and analysts in more than 100 bureaus around the world. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.