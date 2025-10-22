Acumatica and BILL Team Up to Streamline and Accelerate Payments for Growing Businesses

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, and BILL (NYSE: BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by half a million businesses to manage, move, and maximize their money, today announced a strategic partnership to embed BILL’s industry-leading Accounts Payable (AP) automation directly into Acumatica Cloud ERP. Accounts Payable Automation, powered by BILL, gives U.S. Acumatica customers a one-stop solution to manage and pay bills quickly and easily without leaving their ERP.

Streamlining and optimizing finances is a top challenge for growing businesses today, with six in ten finance leaders indicating that managing cash flow is a top priority in 2025. By combining Acumatica’s fastest-growing cloud ERP with BILL’s innovation in payments and AP automation, this partnership gives businesses a single, embedded solution to manage bills, streamline payments, and optimize cash flow—with the flexibility to pay how and when they need to—all in one place.

“AP automation is vital to growing businesses, and we’re thrilled to partner with BILL, a trusted innovator in financial operations, to deliver this capability,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “Together, we’re giving businesses an easier path to modernize their operations, improve accuracy, and free up valuable time for more strategic work.”

The new BILL-powered payment automation solution is now available across all Acumatica Industry Editions as part of the recently released 2025 R2 product update. By tapping into BILL’s industry-leading AP capabilities and extensive network of more than eight million businesses, U.S. customers can connect seamlessly with vendors and make fast, easy, and secure payments. This partnership is particularly impactful for businesses and finance leaders looking to reduce manual processes, improve cash flow visibility, and strengthen financial control across industries–from construction and manufacturing to retail and professional services.

“Embedded finance is expanding how businesses experience the future of financial operations,” said René Lacerte, CEO and founder of BILL. “This partnership drives further momentum in our embedded strategy, bringing BILL’s powerful AP automation and payments capabilities directly into Acumatica’s ERP platform and empowering thousands more businesses to thrive. And this is just the beginning — with nearly half a million customers, more than 9,000 accounting firms, and an extensive network, BILL is delivering intelligent financial operations that meet businesses where they work, and in the platforms they trust.”

BILL’s embedded AP offering in Acumatica Cloud ERP complements Acumatica Payments, the company’s existing integrated payment processing feature that simplifies Accounts Receivable (AR) transactions, enabling safe, secure, and compliant payments. Together, these solutions strengthen Acumatica’s commitment to delivering comprehensive financial capabilities that address the real-world needs of businesses across industries.

To learn more about Acumatica 2025 R2 and Accounts Payable Automation, powered by BILL, visit https://www.acumatica.com/request-a-demo/ and request a demo.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses and their accountants to manage, move, and maximize their money. BILL powers businesses ranging from fast-moving startups to growing companies with complex operations. We use AI to deliver strategic finance capabilities in one integrated platform that includes AP, AR, expenses, forecasting, procurement and more. With a member network of more than 8 million, BILL’s platform processes ~1% of US GDP annually. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, based on our expectations as of the date hereof, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations about the timing and successful integration of BILL’s AP automation into the Acumatica Cloud ERP, BILL’s ability to bring its embedded payments offerings to Acumatica customers, and the ability of such embedded solutions to enable small businesses to improve operating efficiency and grow at scale. Additional information on factors that impact BILL’s operations is included in the filings that BILL makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Neither BILL nor Acumatica assumes any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release because of new information, future events, or otherwise.