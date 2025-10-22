-

Corvias Foundation Expands National Impact Through Partnership with Bob Woodruff Foundation

Collaboration extends Corvias Foundation’s commitment to military community through new resources, collaboration, and advocacy

Corvias Foundation has been accepted into the Bob Woodruff Foundation Got Your 6 Network.

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias Foundation, committed to the educational success of military-connected families and students, has joined forces with the Bob Woodruff Foundation through its Got Your 6 Network, a nationally recognized coalition of nonprofits committed to empowering veterans, service members, and their families.

As a new member, Corvias Foundation joins a community of organizations tackling critical challenges such as health and wellbeing, housing, employment, and education, ensuring that veterans and their families have opportunities to thrive. ‘Got Your 6’ is a military expression for ‘I’ve got your back,’ reflecting the network’s commitment to supporting those who serve.

Inclusion in the program reflects a significant milestone in Corvias Foundation’s mission to be a bridge to brighter futures by connecting military families with resources, education, and career support.

“This recognition is a testament to the commitment we have to the communities we serve,” said Julie Allen, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “Joining the Got Your 6 Network amplifies our reach and deepens our ability to collaborate with like-minded organizations across the country to reach military families.”

Since its founding in 2006, Corvias Foundation has supported more than 500 military-connected families with more than $20 million in scholarship awards. With Corvias Foundation Opportunity Hubs, it is now expanding its mission to pool resources, tools, and opportunities, connecting community members with local, regional, and national partners. This partnership provides access to resources, shared learning, and national visibility, strengthening the Foundation’s ability to deliver high-impact programs.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation empowers military families to achieve their educational and career goals. With its flagship program, Opportunity Hubs, the Foundation is connecting its community members with partners. The goal is to support educational achievements, create transformative connections, and prepare military-connected students for their life-enriching college and career decisions. Please visit CorviasFoundation.org to learn more.

