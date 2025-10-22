Revenue Analytics Integrates Advanced AI into Climber RMS, Bringing New Capabilities to Independent and Regional Hotels

ATLANTA & LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revenue Analytics, a global leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, today announced the integration of advanced AI capabilities into Climber RMS, bringing next-generation pricing automation to independent and regional hotel chains worldwide. This release expands the company’s hospitality innovation portfolio alongside N2Pricing, its industry-leading revenue management system for enterprise hotel brands.

Following its acquisition of Portugal-based Climber earlier this year, Revenue Analytics has embedded its proven AI and data science framework into the Climber platform — unlocking faster, smarter, and more precise pricing decisions for hotels of all sizes. The new AI-powered enhancements introduce advanced automation capabilities and debut Auto-Pilot 2.0, delivering improved responsiveness, reliability, and performance to streamline rate management.

Serving more than 10,000 hotels worldwide — including many of the most iconic names in hospitality — Revenue Analytics forecasts 40% of North America’s hotels daily and leverages over two decades of expertise to continue setting the standard for innovation in revenue management.

“This marks a major milestone in our mission to democratize AI-powered pricing,” said Bill Brewster, CEO of Revenue Analytics. “By combining Climber’s agility with Revenue Analytics’ advanced AI, we’re helping independent and regional hotels compete with the same precision, speed, and intelligence as the world’s largest brands.”

Climber RMS now delivers scalable, real-time pricing automation purpose-built for independent properties and regional chains. Its AI-driven insights continuously learn from each property’s performance and market dynamics, ensuring that recommendations evolve as conditions change. By automating rate recommendations based on historical data, forecasts, budgets, and competitive benchmarks — while honoring each property’s unique strategy — Climber RMS empowers hotel teams to move faster, make smarter decisions, and focus on growth instead of manual updates.

“At Climber, our mission has always been to democratize revenue management,” said Mario Mouraz, Founder of Climber. “Now, with advanced AI and Auto-Pilot 2.0, we’re taking that mission even further — empowering hoteliers of every size to make smarter decisions, move faster, and unlock more revenue with confidence.”

The enhanced Climber RMS complements N2Pricing, Revenue Analytics’ enterprise-grade RMS used by leading global hotel groups. Together, these solutions reflect the company’s commitment to building a connected ecosystem of AI-powered revenue management tools that scale across the hospitality industry, from boutique properties to multinational chains.

About Revenue Analytics

Revenue Analytics transforms complex data into a competitive advantage. As a leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, its innovative solutions help businesses boost profits and drive sales performance through actionable insights and predictive analytics.

Part of the Revenue Analytics product suite, Climber RMS is a cloud-based revenue management system helping boutique, independent, and regional hotel chains across Europe and Latin America maximize profitability. Its intelligent, automated platform replaces manual analysis with actionable pricing recommendations, enabling hoteliers to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Revenue Analytics empowers smarter pricing decisions that drive bigger profits. Learn more at www.revenueanalytics.ai and www.climberrms.com.