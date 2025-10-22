Avetta Empowers Energy Equipment and Services Provider to Streamline Compliance and Turn Prequalification into Competitive Edge

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today revealed how RT Technical, a Texas-based specialized services provider for gas midstream, refinery and pipeline operators, is transforming its prequalification process to achieve confidence beyond compliance—unlocking greater efficiency, reduced risk and a competitive advantage.

By partnering with Avetta, RT Technical reduced its compliance workload by 50%, enabling team members to focus on higher-value activities, and accelerated client onboarding by 80%, allowing projects to start faster and avoid costly delays. In addition, Avetta’s human-driven, AI-enhanced proactive guidance and support provide a trusted safety net, helping the company reduce operational and compliance risks associated with prequalification. That enhanced risk assurance reinforces its credibility with prospective clients, allowing RT Technical to secure more business.

“Avetta has fundamentally reshaped the way we approach compliance and client onboarding,” said Elton Hollis, Vice President at RT Technical. “With Avetta, we’re not just saving time, we’re reducing risk and demonstrating to our clients that we operate with the highest standards. That combination has proven to be a real differentiator for us in the marketplace.”

RT Technical’s experience also reflects the broader value Avetta delivers—innovative technology combined with industry-leading expertise across safety, sustainability and procurement.

“Our goal is to be a committed partner to each of our customers,” said Abid Yousuf, Chief Customer Officer at Avetta. “That requires more than an intuitive platform—it demands exemplary services, too. RT Technical is a great example of what can happen when you combine a forward-thinking, results-driven company with the innovation and guidance Avetta provides. We’re honored to be a part of RT Technical’s journey and congratulate its team on their continued success.”

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.