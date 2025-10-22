Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. and dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Announce Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement on Form F-4 With the SEC

SINGAPORE & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. (“Horizon”), Rose Holdco Pte. Ltd. (“Holdco”) and dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DMYY) (“dMY”) today announced that, in connection with the previously disclosed proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) among Horizon, Holdco, dMY and the other parties thereto, Holdco and Horizon have confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Business Combination was initially announced on September 9, 2025, upon dMY, Holdco, Horizon and the other parties thereto entering into the business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

Subject to the completion of the SEC review process and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of dMY’s and Horizon’s shareholders, Holdco’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “HQ” and “HQW” upon the closing of the transaction.

About Horizon

Horizon is developing a hardware-agnostic software platform that bridges the gaps between quantum hardware and applications. This platform makes quantum computing accessible to virtually any software developer, by removing the need for deep quantum expertise to develop applications and unleashing quantum’s potential.

Horizon was founded by Dr. Joseph Fitzsimons in 2018, a former professor with two decades of experience in quantum computing and computational complexity theory. Horizon’s leadership team also includes Dr. Si-Hui Tan, Chief Science Officer, who holds a Ph.D. in Physics from MIT and has been actively involved in quantum research for the same period.

About dMY

dMY Squared is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

