Force Electrical Services Receives a Growth Investment from SkyKnight Capital

Force Electrical Services ("Force" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electrical distribution and transmission infrastructure services within the power end market, has received a growth investment from SkyKnight Capital, L.P. ("SkyKnight"), a private equity firm with a track record of building industry-defining businesses alongside exceptional entrepreneurs, to expand its service offerings and capabilities to better serve its customers. Force's founder will remain a significant shareholder alongside SkyKnight, and the existing management team will continue to lead the Company as it enters its next phase of growth.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Oklahoma, Force has rapidly established itself as a premier provider of repair and maintenance services for electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure across the South-Central United States. The Company has built a reputation for operational excellence and an exceptional safety record, fostering long-term partnerships with a growing roster of blue-chip investor-owned utilities and electric cooperatives. Since its founding, Force has cultivated a differentiated culture centered on training, safety, and service quality, empowering its skilled workforce to deliver reliable, mission-critical solutions that support the region’s power infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to partner with SkyKnight as we continue to scale and deliver essential solutions that power communities across our region,” said Corey Mahan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Force. “Since founding Force, our goal has been to build a company that stands apart in the electrical infrastructure industry, one defined by its commitment to safety, quality, and the development of skilled professionals who take pride in keeping the lights on for millions of people. Together with SkyKnight, we will continue building Force into the premier partner for utilities across the U.S., and a company where the next generation of lineworkers and utility infrastructure professionals can thrive and grow their careers.”

“Force is a leader in the utility services sector, recognized for its technical excellence, operational rigor, and unwavering commitment to safety,” said Victoria Potter, Principal at SkyKnight Capital. “We are honored to partner with the founding team and the entire Force organization to continue to expand its footprint, invest in its exceptional people, and set new standards for quality, safety, and reliability in the power infrastructure industry. We are fully aligned with Force’s vision of delivering best-in-class service in an indispensable sector, while cultivating a company culture grounded in continuous growth, professional development, and long-term partnership. Corey and his team have built something truly special, an organization defined not only by performance, but by purpose, and we are thrilled to be part of the next chapter.”

SkyKnight was advised by Stifel, Holland & Knight LLP, and Morrison Foerster. Force was advised by Romanchuk & Co. and Bass Berry & Sims PLC.

About Force Electrical Services

Force Electrical Services is a leading provider of repair and maintenance solutions for transmission and distribution infrastructure within the power end-market. The company delivers high-quality services to blue-chip investor-owned utilities and electrical cooperatives, maintaining an impeccable safety record and employing a team of highly trained professionals. For more information visit https://forceelect.com.

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital focuses on partnering with high quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. SkyKnight manages over $4 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading endowments, foundations, pensions, and institutional family offices. SkyKnight aims to build industry-defining businesses across the healthcare, financial services, and tech-enabled services industries. For more information visit www.skyknightcapital.com.