Mako Financial Technologies and Trulioo Partner to Streamline KYC for Wealth Advisors Across the U.S. and Canada

Integration Delivers Instant, Compliant Onboarding That Cuts Manual Work, Boosts Accuracy and Accelerates Growth.

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mako Financial Technologies, the industry-leading workflow platform for financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with Trulioo, the industry-leading identity platform for global person and business verification.

"In a market where speed, compliance and client experience define competitiveness, this collaboration gives firms the ability to scale with confidence while meeting the highest regulatory standards."

The partnership integrates identity verification and anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities from Trulioo directly into Mako’s configurable onboarding and renewal workflows, to deliver a seamless, low-friction Know Your customer (KYC) experience for advisors and their clients. The combined offering is designed to reduce manual effort, improve data accuracy, accelerate processing times, and help firms drive revenue growth with real-time data connectivity, all while maintaining rigorous compliance oversight.

“KYC sets the tone for every advisor–client relationship and it must be fast, accurate and effortless,” said Raphael Bouskila, Founder and President of Mako. “Partnering with Trulioo allows us to deliver instant, frictionless KYC for the fastest-growing wealth platforms. In a market where speed, compliance and client experience define competitiveness, this collaboration gives firms the ability to scale with confidence while meeting the highest regulatory standards.”

By combining Mako’s low-code automation with global verification and AML expertise from Trulioo, the partnership replaces disconnected, labor-intensive KYC checks with a unified, scalable solution. Firms can onboard new clients faster, transition large books of business with confidence, and maintain institutional-grade compliance standards while freeing advisors to focus on client relationships and growth.

“As wealth management evolves, firms are looking for ways to serve clients more efficiently without compromising on compliance,” said Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO. “We’re delighted to partner with Mako to transform KYC from a regulatory hurdle into a strategic advantage, enabling firms to accelerate onboarding, strengthen compliance oversight, and build trusted client relationships.”

“Partnering with Mako allows us to bring the full strength of the Trulioo global verification and AML capabilities to a platform built for advisor workflows, so firms can adapt faster, scale confidently and focus on building client relationships that last.”

The integrated solution is available today to wealth management firms in both the United States and Canada. Organizations interested in learning more can contact their Mako or Trulioo representative to schedule a consultation.

About Mako Financial Technologies

Since 2018, Mako has provided cloud-based client engagement and business process automation services, such as digital onboarding, client reporting, and form automation across the Canadian wealth management industry. Mako offers flexible data model configuration, multi-step data entry, native e-signature, compliance checks, and bulk account opening. Mako is honoured to be a 5-Star WealthTech Provider, and a proud member of PMAC. Mako is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and led by a team of finance and technology experts. For more information, please visit www.makofintech.com or email info@makofintech.com.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification and fraud prevention needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 14,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expertise across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy. For more information about Trulioo, visit trulioo.com.

