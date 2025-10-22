Nuro Appoints Co-Founder Dave Ferguson as Co-CEO to Accelerate Commercial Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuro, Inc. (“Nuro”), a leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that Co-Founder Dave Ferguson has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer. Ferguson, who previously served as Nuro’s president, joins Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jiajun Zhu in leading the company as it scales globally.

“As Nuro enters its next phase of growth, this is the right moment to evolve our leadership structure,” said Jiajun Zhu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nuro. “This change reflects how we’ve been leading together for years, and I’m extremely excited to continue driving Nuro forward with Dave.”

The co-CEOs said in a joint statement, “We’ve had the privilege of working closely together for over 14 years. Along the way, we’ve developed not only a strong trust in each other but also a unique leadership model that allows us to focus on the most critical areas of the business while maximizing our collective strengths. Today’s announcement formalizes this model and positions Nuro for our next chapter: scaling our AI-first autonomous technology and commercial partnerships globally.”

As Co-CEOs, Zhu will focus on product and technology, while Ferguson will lead capital and commercial partnerships. Together, they will continue to advance Nuro’s AI solution, the Nuro Driver™, which the company licenses to automotive manufacturers and mobility providers to accelerate their autonomous vehicle development and deployment timelines.

Nuro continues to expand its commercial partnerships. In July, the company announced an agreement with Lucid and Uber to launch a next-generation, premium global robotaxi service. The partnership aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles integrated with the Nuro Driver across dozens of markets worldwide, beginning in a major U.S. city next year.

With over nine years of development and five years of real-world deployments across multiple states, Nuro is among the few companies that have successfully deployed autonomous vehicles at city scale with no safety driver.

About Nuro

Nuro is a Physical AI company building the autonomy brain for vehicles and machines. Its core product, the Nuro Driver™, delivers safe, scalable autonomy across a wide range of applications, from robotaxis to personally owned vehicles. Nuro’s advanced AI helps automakers accelerate their path to self-driving vehicles and lays the foundation for a new generation of intelligent machines that improve everyday life.