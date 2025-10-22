South 8 Technologies and CTNS Sign Letter of Intent to Pursue Strategic Collaboration

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South 8 Technologies, a San Diego-based innovator redefining lithium-ion battery performance with its patented LiGas® technology, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with CTNS, a pioneering battery solutions provider from South Korea with North American operations in Redmond, Washington. The LOI establishes a framework for strategic collaboration between the companies and identifies initial joint customers.

The agreement signals a shared commitment to explore opportunities for joint development, integration, and commercialization of next-generation safe, reliable, and high-performing lithium-ion battery pack systems that can address critical challenges across applications in demanding environments.

"At South 8, we are collaborating with forward-thinking battery pack designers who are ready to deploy LiGas battery cells in areas where today’s solutions fall short," said Rusty Heffner, Vice President of Strategy of South 8 Technologies. "Signing this Letter of Intent with CTNS represents an important step toward aligning our complementary strengths to serve battery customers whose solutions must operate in extreme conditions."

"CTNS is dedicated to working with innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible," said Han Ko, CEO of CTNS North America and Managing Director of Global Business. "This LOI lays the foundation for a relationship that will deliver meaningful advancements to our global customers and industries, combining South 8’s cutting-edge LiGas technology with CTNS’ proven expertise in advanced battery pack design and integration.”

CTNS and South 8 will develop battery packs using LiGas battery cells for joint customers in the defense and aerospace industries in North America, South Korea and additional global markets. The CTNS battery packs, using South 8 LiGas cells, will provide superior safety, extreme temperature performance, and state-of-health (SOH) monitoring capabilities compared to conventional battery packs. CTNS and South 8 are working together to optimize CTNS’ battery pack designs to take full advantage of the South 8 LiGas cells’ cold weather discharging and recharging capabilities as well as improved safety characteristics. Their collaboration is guided by the urgent needs of defense and aerospace customers, demanding improved battery performance in climates with temperatures as low as -40°F.

About South 8 Technologies

Based in San Diego, California, South 8 Technologies is pioneering the world’s first liquefied gas electrolyte (LiGas®) for lithium-ion batteries. LiGas cells enable high-performance operation across an unprecedented temperature range (-60 to +60 °C), unlocking applications in defense, aerospace, and electrified transportation. South 8 offers both finished cells and electrolyte integration kits for partners seeking to advance their systems with cutting-edge electrochemical performance. With superior reliability, unmatched versatility, and the ability to operate where conventional batteries cannot, South 8 is redefining the standards of lithium-ion technology and opening new frontiers for industries in the most demanding environments.

About CTNS

Founded in South Korea, CTNS (Creative Technology & Sustainability) has delivered over 500 high-mix, low-volume battery projects since 2017, establishing itself as a leader in advanced energy solutions for defense, mobility, and industrial sectors. A trusted partner to multinational enterprises and a key player in robotics and drone markets, CTNS provides end-to-end solutions spanning design, development, manufacturing, and lifecycle management of advanced battery packs. Powered by its proprietary smart manufacturing system and battery data management technologies, the company is now accelerating its expansion into the U.S. market through its Redmond, Washington footprint—part of a broader global growth strategy.

This release reflects the current intentions of South 8 Technologies and CTNS, which may evolve as collaboration progresses.