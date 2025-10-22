Manifest MedEx and SCHIO Announce Strategic Affiliation To Connect California and Advance Statewide Health and Social Services Data Infrastructure

RIVERSIDE, Calif. & SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manifest MedEx (MX) and Serving Communities Health Information Organization (SCHIO), two of California’s most respected nonprofit health data networks and Data Exchange Framework (DxF) Qualified Health Information Organizations (QHIOs), announced today that they have entered a strategic affiliation, with SCHIO becoming an affiliate of MX.

This significant collaboration between MX, the state’s largest nonprofit health data network, and SCHIO, one of the oldest and most advanced multi-stakeholder health information exchanges (HIEs) in the country, will help communities in Santa Cruz, the Bay area, and across the state get critical health, behavioral, and social data from both networks to better coordinate whole person care and optimize health and wellness.

“MX and SCHIO have aligned missions and are both committed to serving California communities, recognizing the need to bring together disparate data, such as social and behavioral health data,” said Jarrod McNaughton, Board Chair, MX, and CEO, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP). “This collaboration marks a major step toward advancing comprehensive data sharing across California to ensure our communities receive the care they need when they need it.”

Under the affiliation arrangement, Manifest MedEx will provide data sharing technology and services to SCHIO participants. MX has been combining clinical and claims data for more than 50 million people to support value-based care and improved health outcomes since 2017. The HITRUST® certified statewide network spans more than 140 hospitals, 2,600 providers, and 19 health plans, including Blue Shield of California, Anthem Blue Cross, and Health Net.

“In addition to its statewide connectivity, Manifest MedEx has an impressive depth of network in the Bay area and a reputation as a trusted leader in the health data exchange space,” said Dan Chavez, Executive Director, SCHIO. “I am so pleased that together, we can provide Santa Cruz and the surrounding communities with more enriched, secure, and permitted whole person data and better support CalAIM, public health, and California’s broader health goals.”

Established in 1996, SCHIO was operated by Physicians Medical Group (PMG), a Santa Cruz-based independent physician association for 20 years before transitioning to operating as an HIO in 2017. SCHIO connects more than 200 health and social services organizations, including providers; counties; skilled nursing facilities; and two local health plans, Central California Alliance for Health and San Francisco Health Plan, which together serve more than 620,000 members.

“SCHIO has deep roots and relationships with the communities they serve and a wealth of experience in integrating public health, social services, and community-based organizations into the data sharing ecosystem,” said Erica Galvez, CEO, Manifest MedEx. “We look forward to welcoming SCHIO participants and working with the SCHIO team to provide more value to our collective networks, especially critical in today’s challenging funding environment.”

Both organizations are designated as QHIOs under the DxF. MX is among the first HIOs in the country to participate in TEFCA™, the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™, last year. Participants of SCHIO and MX can onboard to TEFCA through MX.

“In this environment where everyone is being asked to do more with less, we are very pleased to be able to collaborate with MX and provide more value to the communities we serve,” said Bob Jordan, Board Chair, SCHIO.

About Manifest MedEx

As the largest nonprofit health data network in California, Manifest MedEx (MX) is an integral part of the state’s health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health information for 44 million people across 140+ hospitals, 19 health plans, and more than 2,600 providers. Together, we are transforming health across the state, supporting California as a leader in equitable, affordable, proactive, and compassionate care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.

About SCHIO

Established in 1996, the Serving Communities Health Information Organization (SCHIO) is one of the oldest and most advanced multi-stakeholder health information exchanges in the country. SCHIO connects more than 200 organizations, including primary care and specialist physician groups, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, county clinics, providers of mental health and substance use disorder services, EMS, community service providers, national and local reference labs, imaging centers, and ancillary providers. Through comprehensive information curation and sharing, SCHIO advances the well-being for everyone in the communities it serves. Learn more at www.schio.org.