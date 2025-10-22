Everlaw Launches Deep Dive Fundamentally Reshaping Legal Document Review - Helping Legal Teams to "Know-It-Now"

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced the general availability of EverlawAI Deep Dive, its groundbreaking Generative AI feature, at Everlaw Summit ’25. Deep Dive fundamentally reshapes the way legal teams conduct document review—by allowing users to ask natural language questions of an entire document corpus—terabytes in size—and rapidly receive reliable, citation-backed answers directly from their documents throughout the litigation lifecycle.

"The launch of Deep Dive ushers in a new era for legal discovery." — AJ Shankar, Founder and CEO, Everlaw Share

Everlaw plans for Deep Dive to be generally available to customers before the end of the year, after a highly successful 8-month beta program.

Legal professionals are often up against the clock needing to know the contents of a new production from opposing counsel or getting a partner up to speed on the core issues in a matter. In seconds, Deep Dive provides answers to the key issues, using natural language questions.

“The launch of Deep Dive ushers in a new era for legal discovery,” said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. “Deep Dive empowers legal teams of all areas to interrogate the entire corpus from day one, expediting insights and strategic fact-finding, then and throughout the lifecycle of a matter.”

A Paradigm Shift: Simple to Use, Massive Scale, Answers to Validate

Everlaw engineers created a sophisticated, enterprise-level and simple to use feature:

Simple design helps legal teams have a natural conversation with the documents to find key facts, documents, insights in seconds.

helps legal teams have a natural conversation with the documents to find key facts, documents, insights in seconds. Massive scale allows searches across terabytes of data – successfully tested against a matter with tens of millions of documents and different file types.

allows searches across terabytes of data – successfully tested against a matter with tens of millions of documents and different file types. Designed to reduce hallucinations by searching exclusively within the document corpus. Answers are ranked by confidence level and supported with a list of facts and referenceable resources. When insufficient evidence exists, the system is designed to explicitly indicate that limitation rather than generating unreliable content.

“Ask an LLM ‘why the sky is blue’, and it will use its embedded knowledge to answer. That’s not helpful when you’re trying to make an argument supported by hard evidence from within your discovery universe. Worse, if the LLM doesn’t know the answer, it may make something up. If you ask Deep Dive these questions, it will say that it cannot find evidence within the corpus to answer the question,” Shankar said. “By anchoring answers to specific facts present in their corpus, Deep Dive gives our users actionable intelligence.”

Strategic Impact Across the Litigation Lifecycle

Deep Dive’s capabilities provide an instantaneous advantage across a case lifecycle:

Early Case Assessment: Understanding the core facts of a new matter to flag risks and opportunities, and instantly testing hypotheses.

Understanding the core facts of a new matter to flag risks and opportunities, and instantly testing hypotheses. Production Review: Reviewing large data dumps and identifying gaps in production.

Reviewing large data dumps and identifying gaps in production. Deposition or Trial Readiness: Generating key facts and quotes to prepare for trial or depositions, basing strategy on actual case content.

Pricing News and Adoption

In recognition of the immediate, positive impact of the EverlawAI suite on daily legal workflows, Everlaw is democratizing access to key features:

AI Features Now Included: This month Writing Assistant, Deposition Analyzer, and Single Document Review Assistant will be included at no additional cost. There is no per GB price increase, just immediate access to these powerful generative AI tools.

This month Writing Assistant, Deposition Analyzer, and Single Document Review Assistant will be included at no additional cost. There is no per GB price increase, just immediate access to these powerful generative AI tools. Price Decrease: This month we will reduce the cost of our most popular AI feature Coding Suggestions by 40% helping organizations expand their usage of this groundbreaking generative AI feature.

This month we will reduce the cost of our most popular AI feature Coding Suggestions by 40% helping organizations expand their usage of this groundbreaking generative AI feature. Rapid Adoption Across Law Firms, MSPs, Public Sector and Non Profits: More than 250 customers currently use Everlaw's suite of GenAI features including federal customers and Everlaw for Good program customers.

“Deep Dive represents the evolution of ediscovery technology, moving beyond simple document retrieval to intelligent fact extraction and analysis, while maintaining the verification standards essential to legal practice,” said Ryan O’Leary of IDC. “This is unlike any other tool I’ve seen.”

Deep Dive is best used as one of many powerful tools in the Everlaw platform. Combined with Coding Suggestions, Clustering and Storybuilder, Deep Dive provides a strong platform for legal teams to drive successful outcomes.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.