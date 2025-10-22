Bloom Credit Teams Up with Suncoast Credit Union to Help Members Build Credit Without Debt

NEW YORK & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Credit, a leading financial data platform and Suncoast Credit Union today announced a new partnership to bring Bloom+ to Suncoast’s members.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our members thrive. With Bloom+, our members can turn everyday bills into credit-building opportunities. " Darlene Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Share

The innovative service allows members to report up to five recurring bill payments—like rent, utilities, and phone bills—directly from their checking accounts to the credit bureaus to build or improve their credit history without taking on loans or credit cards. Members can see improvements to their credit profile within 24 hours of enrolling, giving them a fast, secure, and debt-free way to take control of their financial future.

“At Suncoast, we’re always looking for ways to help our members thrive,” said Darlene Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. “With Bloom+, our members can turn everyday bills into credit-building opportunities. It’s about giving people simple, practical tools to improve their financial health—especially for those just starting out or rebuilding.”

Bloom Credit’s platform uses secure, member-approved data to help financial institutions deliver personalized services while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and compliance. For Suncoast members, it means more visibility, more control, and more ways to make their money work for them.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Suncoast Credit Union as a new partner on Bloom+,” said Christian Widhalm, CEO of Bloom Credit. “Our mission is to help financial institutions put consumers in control of their data—safely, efficiently, and with real impact. By modernizing the credit data ecosystem, we’re enabling credit unions like Suncoast to increase member engagement, retain deposits, and expand lending opportunities—while helping more members access fair, affordable credit.”

This partnership reflects Suncoast’s commitment to innovation and member empowerment, and it comes ahead of their CREATE 2025 Summit in New York City this November. The event will bring together credit unions and fintech leaders—including Bloom Credit—to explore how technology and collaboration can shape the future of financial services.

About Bloom Credit

Bloom Credit is a financial data infrastructure company. Bloom’s API platform, strategic relationships and critical innovations, such as Bloom+ for consumer-permissioned data (CPD), enable access to validated financial data and reporting in real-time. The company's fintech solutions empower organizations to create, launch and grow new classes of credit products, increase business relevance and better address their consumers' needs. For its accomplishments in transforming the credit data ecosystem, Bloom Credit has earned Finovate's Best of Show (2024) and Tearsheet's Data Innovation Award (2024) and has been recognized by Finovate for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (2025) and the CU Times Luminaries Awards (2025). The company is backed by leading venture investors including Crosslink Capital, Allegis Capital, and Commerce Ventures. To learn more about Bloom Credit, visit BloomCredit.io.

About Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $19.0 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 78 full-service branches and serves more than 1.3 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union’s service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union’s field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida’s 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $55 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.