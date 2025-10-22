Sleeper Becomes Presenting Sponsor of Hog Media in Strategic Multi-Platform Partnership Collaboration Showcases How Sports Creator Networks Can Rival Traditional Media Reach

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hog Media (HMA), a content creator network, talent agency, and brand consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Sleeper, the industry-leading fantasy sports platform. As part of the deal, Sleeper will serve as the presenting sponsor of Hog Media for the next six months activating across HMA’s creator network and digital channels to reach millions of engaged sports fans nationwide.

HMA aggregates more than 200 sports content creators with highly engaged local fan bases in markets across the United States. Collectively, its creators generate over 70 million monthly views on YouTube, offering brands an authentic and targeted way to engage fans through a network of trusted, personality-driven voices.

The partnership, running October 1 through March 1, will include Sleeper-branded integrations across a plethora of Hog Media content, including watermarked placements, campaign-specific content, and cross-platform amplification through HMA’s roster of sports talent.

“This partnership is a case study in how creator networks are redefining the sports media landscape,” said Borna Nazari, CEO and Founder of Hog Media. “Sleeper recognizes that the next generation of fans isn’t watching traditional broadcasts; they’re consuming content from the voices they trust. Together, we’re showing what real fan engagement looks like at scale.”

“Partnering with Hog Media allows us to tap into some of the most passionate fan communities in sports,” said Jordan Gropper, Director of Business Development at Sleeper. “Their creator network brings our brand to life in a way that’s organic, fun, and deeply connected to how fans experience sports every day.”

The partnership underscores how digital creator ecosystems like Hog Media’s can rival and increasingly surpass traditional media outlets in reach, engagement, and authenticity.

About Hog Media

Hog Media is a content creator network, talent agency, and brand consulting firm that specializes in connecting brands with creators who have passionate, high-performing audiences. With a roster spanning over 200 sports creators nationwide, Hog Media delivers bespoke representation, brand strategy, and content consulting for content creators and brands. The company’s tailored approach is built to drive measurable growth and authentic engagement across all major digital platforms.

For more information, please visit hogmedia.co/.

About Sleeper

Founded in 2014, Sleeper’s mission is to connect people over sports. The company has become the fastest organically growing fantasy sports platform in the world, while earning some of the highest levels of engagement per user in the industry. At Sleeper, it’s not just about sports; it’s about building personal connections and lasting memories.

For more information about Sleeper, visit sleeper.com.