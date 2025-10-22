Fresenius Kabi Announces 13 New Inductees Into the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi, part of the global healthcare company Fresenius, and a leading provider of essential medicines and medical technologies, announced today the induction of 13 new honorees into the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to the 2025 inductees of the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame. Share

Nominated by blood centers across the United States, the honorees have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to donating blood or for inspiring others to give. Each inductee has made a remarkable contribution to the nation’s blood supply, whether through a lifetime of donations or through advocacy that has motivated entire communities to give.

“Blood donation is one of the most selfless gifts a person can give, and each of this year’s inductees embodies that spirit of generosity,” said Eddie Kubo, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, MedTech Division, Fresenius Kabi North America. “Through their commitment and advocacy, they have helped ensure a steady and safe blood supply for patients in need, and we are proud to honor their contributions.”

This year’s inductees include individuals who began donating after a family member or friend received a life-saving transfusion, those who organize blood donation drives in memory of loved ones, and others who give blood to strengthen community bonds.

With this year’s honorees, more than 300 individuals have been inducted into the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame during the past 27 years. The program celebrates the stories of blood donors nationwide and shines a spotlight on the vital role blood donation plays in saving lives. 2025 inductees include:

A high school student who not only donates regularly but also encourages classmates to join him. Despite personal challenges and even a fear of blood, he faces each donation with courage, inspiring first-time donors and fostering a culture of giving in his community.

A woman who has now made more than 400 lifetime donations to honor her late husband’s memory while inspiring generations of students and community members.

A mother who began donating blood at the age of 16 but became more aware of its importance when her two sons required countless transfusions for a rare genetic disease. She now hosts multiple blood drives each year and even created a short film to inspire others to make long-term commitments to donation.

The 2025 inductees and their nominating blood centers are:

DANIEL ROGERS – OneBlood, Tampa, Fla.

CAROL WEAVER – Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, Indianapolis, Ind.

JAMES E. SWOBODA SR. – American Red Cross, West Omaha, Neb.

TAMMY VICKERS AND TRACI HARPER – OneBlood, Douglas, Ga.

BRENNA TEERLINCK – ImpactLife, Davenport, Iowa

MINDY SUE JONES – Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, Dayton, Ohio

GERALD H. YAMANE – Blood Bank of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii

LATORRA GARLAND – Carter BloodCare, Bedford, Texas

JEREMY HURLEY – Our Blood Institute, Oklahoma City, Okla.

SARAH FULLER – Vitalant, Denver, Colo.

BLAKE LAVERDIERE – Rhode Island Blood Center, an operating division of New York Blood Center Enterprises, Providence, R.I.

KRISTINE OUIMET – American Red Cross, Pleasant Hill, Calif.

Each year, the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame honorees are featured in a commemorative donation interval calendar shared with blood centers nationwide, celebrating their inspiring stories and contributions. To learn more about the 2025 inductees, visit the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame website. To locate a nearby donation center and make an appointment, go to DonatingBlood.org.

