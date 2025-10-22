CannaLnx, an EM2P2 Service, Launches the First Digital Health Care Platform Connecting Consumers with Medical Cannabis Reimbursement

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EM2P2 today announced the official launch of CannaLnx, a secure, confidential, data-driven health platform that connects patients, physicians, dispensaries and insurers to make medical cannabis care accessible, reimbursable and recognized as legitimate health care.

Coinciding with the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) announcement surrounding its national Elevated States initiative, EM2P2 is revealing the HIPAA-compliant technology platform making it all possible.

CannaLnx serves as the digital engine supporting ACCM and its health-benefit partners. This technology enables the first health-benefits programs in the United States that reimburse patients up to $175 per month for medical cannabis purchases and related doctor visits. The Elevated States program represents a major step forward in integrating cannabis treatment plans into traditional health care systems.

“We are pleased to have EM2P2 as a key partner for the ACCM's standardized platform and program, which provides the digital backbone behind this new chapter in medical cannabis,” said Scott Rancie, spokesperson for the American Council of Cannabis Medicine. “Their CannaLnx program serves as the first entry in the industry to serve as a bridge connecting patients, providers and dispensaries to legitimate, regulated health benefit programs that mirror the standards of traditional health care.”

A Bridge Between Health Care and Cannabis

CannaLnx functions as a comprehensive communication, transaction and reporting platform that connects physicians, electronic medical records and dispensary point-of-sale systems to ensure secure, compliant reimbursement tracking while keeping the patient at the center of care.

By creating a seamless link between health care and the cannabis ecosystem, CannaLnx enables insurers and employers to confidently include cannabis-related benefits in their health plans. Participating dispensaries gain access to a large, growing base of new patients who can now receive reimbursement for their purchases.

“This is the technology layer that finally allows the medical cannabis economy to function like health care,” said Gennaro Luce, CEO and Founder of EM2P2. “Through CannaLnx, we are proving that cannabis can operate within the same standards, accountability and accessibility as any other legitimate therapeutic option. Our goal is to guide tens of millions of new patients to medical cannabis as a supplement or alternative to traditional pharma.”

Driving Patients, Data and Revenue to Dispensaries

ACCM’s partnerships with national brokers and benefits providers lay the groundwork for the Elevated States program. United Agencies, one of the first broker groups to integrate these plans, is already onboarding employers and individuals nationwide ahead of open enrollment beginning Nov. 1.

“Our partnership with EM2P2 and ACCM represents a major leap for brokers and benefits providers,” said John Miller, Program Director of United Agencies, Inc. “For the first time, we can offer our clients transparent, compliant health-benefit programs that include medical cannabis. It is exciting to help bring this level of structure and accountability to an industry that has long needed it.”

Additionally, through its integration with leading carriers and ACCM’s national network, CannaLnx helps dispensaries attract new qualified patient/customers while simplifying compliance and transaction reporting.

“Every dispensary that joins our network gains access to thousands of potential new patients who now have a medical cannabis benefit,” said Matthew Myro Rothman, Vice President of Marketing and Cannabis Science at EM2P2. “Our platform connects people to education, data and care to redefine how medical cannabis works in everyday health.”

Open Enrollment and Market Readiness

As open enrollment begins on Nov. 1, patients and employers can now opt into plans that offer medical cannabis reimbursement through ACCM’s Elevated States program. These plans are available nationwide in states that have a medical cannabis program through licensed brokers such as United Agencies and are expected to reshape how individuals, families and employers think about health benefits.

The launch of CannaLnx signals a new era for the medical cannabis industry, where data, compliance and care converge to create lasting change in patient access and industry legitimacy. By connecting patients, providers and payers through innovation and trust, EM2P2 is helping ensure that medical cannabis finally takes its rightful place within mainstream health care.

For dispensaries interested in joining the ACCM/Elevated States/CannaLnx Network, or to learn more about partnership opportunities with EM2P2 and CannaLnx, schedule a call with Matthew Myro Rothman, visit our website or contact our team at info@cannalnx.com.

About CannaLnx

CannaLnx, an EM2P2 service, is an intelligent health platform that connects patients, doctors, dispensaries and insurers to make medical cannabis care safe, data-driven, and reimbursable. By uniting the industry’s key stakeholders in a secure, HIPAA-compliant ecosystem, CannaLnx helps patients access care, enables dispensaries to grow responsibly, and allows insurers to participate confidently in the emerging cannabis health economy.

Learn more at CannaLnx.com or through the American Council of Cannabis Medicine’s Elevated States program at ElevatedMembership.org.