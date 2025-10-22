Universal Parking Awarded New Parking Contract for Atlanta Financial Center

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, today announces its latest parking management contract for Atlanta Financial Center (AFC), the largest Class A office complex located in the center of Atlanta’s financial district. This strategic partnership with Banyan Street Capital aims to enhance the parking experience at one of Atlanta’s most iconic office campuses.

Under Universal Parking’s management, Atlanta Financial Center's parking operations will continue to deliver a seamless and secure experience for both tenants and visitors. Share

The Atlanta Financial Center spans 914,774 square feet across 10 acres. It is a LEED-certified complex that serves as a landmark along GA 400. It offers direct access to the Buckhead MARTA station. The property features a striking atrium, AFC Park, the Blue Chip Café, and a state-of-the-art fitness and conference facility.

It offers the best walkable experience in the area, with access to some of the finest dining, retail and hotel options in Buckhead. As the focal point of this vibrant financial district, AFC attracts a high-quality workforce and boasts consistent employee satisfaction and retention.

Under Universal Parking’s management, AFC’s parking operations will continue to deliver a seamless and secure experience for both tenants and visitors. Key parking amenities include 24/7 covered garage parking, EV charging stations, and options for both self-parking and reserved parking, all supported by Universal Parking’s technology-driven approach and long-standing industry leadership.

“It’s an honor to continue our partnership with Banyan Street Capital on the AFC project,” said Patrick Maurer, VP of Business Development at Universal Parking. “This is an iconic office building equipped with modern systems, and Universal Parking is committed to ensuring that all tenants and visitors have a positive parking experience at AFC. We will continue to enhance customer service and support facility maintenance to make parking easy for everyone.”

With the addition of AFC, Universal Parking continues to expand across the Southeast and beyond, remaining dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable, and seamless parking solutions tailored to complex, high-traffic environments.

To learn more about Universal Parking and the projects it supports, visit universalparking.com.

About Universal Parking

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.