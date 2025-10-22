LiveFlow Expands FP&A Suite with FinanceIQ, a Budgeting Platform Built for Control and Scalability

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveFlow, the leading multi-entity finance platform, today announced the launch of FinanceIQ, a modern budgeting product that embeds accountability and control directly into the financial planning process. Designed with mid-market operators in mind, FinanceIQ helps teams budget faster, collaborate smarter, and maintain trusted financial discipline at scale.

“FinanceIQ has helped us cut reporting and forecasting time from 15+ days to just 7,” said Danial Shaikh, VP of Finance at Milk Moovement. Share

What FinanceIQ delivers:

Account ownership that drives accountability: Departments own their line items, keeping budgets clear, consistent, and aligned across the business.

Departments own their line items, keeping budgets clear, consistent, and aligned across the business. Familiar workflows: Department heads sync numbers directly from Excel or Google Sheets.

Department heads sync numbers directly from Excel or Google Sheets. Approval flows that ensure data integrity: Only approved values roll into the master budget, creating a single source of truth.

Only approved values roll into the master budget, creating a single source of truth. Personalized Budget vs. Actuals for every department: Each team gains visibility into its own performance, promoting ownership.

“At LiveFlow, we’ve learned that great FP&A is built with the operators who live the numbers every day,” said Lasse Kalkar, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveFlow. “Working with thousands of mid-market finance teams, we know the challenge is scaling budgeting and forecasting without losing speed or accuracy. FinanceIQ brings structure and accountability without sacrificing flexibility – built alongside our customers to mirror how modern operators actually work.”

When it comes to the future of FP&A, it’s clear that AI will play a pivotal role. “For too long, teams have spent countless hours chasing department inputs and reconciling data in the budgeting process. We believe AI will empower every department owner to turn their expertise into reliable forecasting drivers that finance teams can trust and act on. That’s the future we’re building with FinanceIQ”, said Josh Thomas, Product Manager of FinanceIQ.

FinanceIQ is trusted by fast-growing companies that need to systemize financial workflows without adding to their finance and accounting headcount.

Alongside Milk Moovement, LiveFlow is trusted by in-house finance teams at ETS Performance, Lupus Research Alliance, and other forward-thinking organizations.

About LiveFlow

LiveFlow is the #1 platform for mid-market finance teams, helping companies automate multi-entity consolidation, build live dashboards, and now manage budgeting and planning with FinanceIQ. Headquartered in New York, LiveFlow has raised more than $21 million from top-tier investors.

Learn more or request a demo at LiveFlow.com.