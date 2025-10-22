Smartstream and ActiveViam collaborate to meet demands for collateral optimisation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartstream, the trusted data solutions provider for leading global financial institutions and enterprises, today announces the partnership with ActiveViam, a global provider of advanced data analytics and decision-making solutions for financial services – together the two companies will provide immediate ROI for collateral management optimisation, for clients in treasury and capital markets.

This collaboration connects two technologies, Smartstream’s Smart Collateral with ActiveViam’s Atoti Collateral Optimisation solution. The result is an efficient, streamlined and cost-effective solution for optimising and allocating cheaper-to-deliver assets, whilst reducing reliance on expensive liquidity buffers. The partnership provides a comprehensive, and modular collateral management workflow for financial institutions. This powerful combination future-proofs clients and enables them to make more efficient use of their cash and non-cash collateral inventory in a timely manner.

Roland Brandli, Head of Partners and Alliances, Smartstream, states: “Partnering with ActiveViam unites two industry leaders which has become an extremely attractive proposition. As client demands grow more sophisticated, there is an increasing need for advanced tools that optimise collateral across all inventory lines. This partnership ensures maximum efficiency in the use of high-quality liquid assets, boosts overall performance, and provides a modular, customisable solution tailored to each firm’s unique requirements."

Florence Falck, Head of Partners at ActiveViam, commented: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Smartstream. This collaboration offers a robust and cost-effective solution that enables clients to benefit from the efficiencies of optimising their inventories, whilst maximising their liquidity buffers."

The solution integrates with Smartstream’s collateral infrastructure, delivering high levels of automation and straight-through processing (STP) for collateral flows between counterparties. With its modern architecture and modular design, the platform can be tailored to meet each client’s specific requirements. It supports compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks, including UMR, EMIR, and Basel III, while also helping to optimise the use of high-quality liquid assets.