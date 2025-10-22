Two Orioles Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Two Orioles, a leader in video compression products, has joined at the Promoter level. As a member of the Alliance, Two Orioles will collaborate with AOMedia members, the world’s leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for the next generation of media experiences.

"We’re excited to welcome Two Orioles to AOMedia, reflecting our joint commitment to leverage how AV1, and the upcoming AV2, can improve media experiences in new and cutting-edge ways," said Dr. Pierre-Anthony Lemieux, AOMedia Executive Director. Share

Two Orioles’ media experts will support the AOMedia Codec Working Group, as well as the AOMedia Software Implementation Working Group, in its work to advance the development and adoption of high-performance video codecs, including AV1 and AV2, which enable high-quality video streaming without friction.

“As AOMedia continues to improve the future of video compression, we continue to improve the future of video encoders. We’re excited to play a hand in the development of the standard we work so closely with in our products, especially as we transition to AV2,” said Ronald Bultje, Founder, Two Orioles.

AV2, a generational leap in open video coding and the answer to the world’s growing streaming demands, delivers significantly better compression performance than AV1. AV2 provides enhanced support for AR/VR applications, split-screen delivery of multiple programs, improved handling of screen content, and an ability to operate over a wider visual quality range.

"We’re excited to welcome Two Orioles to the Alliance for Open Media, reflecting our joint commitment to leverage how AV1, and the upcoming AV2, can improve media experiences in new and cutting-edge ways," said Dr. Pierre-Anthony Lemieux, AOMedia Executive Director. "We look forward to collaborating in our goal towards interoperability of internet video."

About Two Orioles

Launched in 2015, Two Orioles are experts in the field of video compression software. Its Eve-VP9 and Eve-AV1 production-grade video encoders feature optimal visual quality at high encoding speeds, and its AV1 decoder dav1d is universally used as a software fallback when hardware decoding is not available. Two Orioles prides itself in working closely with clients to help adopt tomorrow’s video technology today. Learn more at www.twoorioles.com.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) develops open standards for media — spanning video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies. AOMedia brings together 49 global innovators — including tech leaders with decades of media tech experience and some of the world’s largest patent holders — to support this mission. Its steering committee consists of Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent. Learn more at www.aomedia.org.