LG Ad Solutions Partners with Databricks to Simplify Data Collaboration and AI Insights in Connected TV

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV (CTV), today announced a strategic partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to deliver LG Ad Solutions’ industry-leading Automated Content Recognition (ACR) data via Delta Sharing through the Databricks Marketplace in the United States.

Historically, sharing or analyzing large data files required manual transfers through secure File Transfer Protocol (FTPs) or other limited-access systems—a process that was time-consuming and difficult to scale. The collaboration is designed to make it easier, faster, and more efficient for brands, agencies, networks, and measurement partners can access its global viewership dataset and combine it with their own first-party data. Through this integration, contracted data partners can streamline analytics, enhance planning, and make more informed media decisions—all within Databricks’ governed, privacy-first environment.

“Our goal has always been to meet clients where they are,” said Julian Zilberbrand, Global Head of Data Solutions at LG Ad Solutions. “Many of our partners already use Databricks as a central part of their data workflow, and now they can access LG Ad Solutions’ ACR data directly through Delta Sharing, reducing friction and enabling faster, easier adoption through a platform they already trust to plan, measure, and optimize their campaigns.”

Databricks Marketplace is a secure online hub where many major brands already manage and analyze their own company data. Key use cases for advertisers include:

Audience Intelligence – Enrich first-party data with LG’s premium ACR data to better understand consumer behavior, such as program viewership, brand advertising exposure, and gaming activity on the LG TVs.

Measurement & Attribution – Align datasets securely to validate incrementality and track performance across screens.

Global Scale with Governance – Access one of the world’s largest deterministic CTV datasets within Databricks’ enterprise-grade infrastructure.

“Databricks provides the infrastructure that allows us to securely and efficiently deliver the scale of LG’s global ACR data in a way that aligns with advertisers’ existing workflows. By leveraging Databricks Marketplace & Delta Sharing and open architecture, we can make complex datasets easy to access and activate—helping our partners move faster and make smarter, data-informed decisions,” said Dave Rudnick, Chief Technology Officer, LG Ad Solutions.

A sample of LG Ad Solutions’ ACR data is available in the Databricks Marketplace. Advertisers interested in accessing the complete global dataset will need a mutually agreed upon contract. Please reach out at datasales@lgads.tv to learn more about partnership options.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators broad reach and targeted engagement on the largest screen in the home.