LT Foods Americas Names Demand Chain AI a Trusted Partner for Planning and Data Excellence

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LT Foods Americas, a global leader in specialty rice and rice-based foods, has partnered with Demand Chain AI for nearly two years to strengthen planning, category management and data capabilities in North America.

Since late 2023, Demand Chain AI has provided expertise in demand planning, master data management, and category management, helping LT Foods Americas optimize operations and support its leading brands, including Daawat®, Royal® and Golden Star®, as well as its growing portfolio of organic and ready-to-heat products.

“Demand Chain AI has become a trusted partner for LT Foods,” said Andrew Cops, SVP – Sales & Marketing, LT Foods Americas. “Their practical expertise, responsiveness and ability to support us across a wide range of initiatives have made them a preferred partner for us as we continue to expand our business and strengthen our operational foundation.”

Demand Chain AI has delivered consistent, hands-on support that has included guiding LT Foods’ demand planning processes, supporting the implementation of planning technology, improving customer and product master data and providing category management staff augmentation.

“Our collaboration with LT Foods Americas reflects the kind of partnership we strive for,” said Richard (Rick) Davis, CEO and Founder of Demand Chain AI. “They’ve been fantastic to work with, and we bring the right expertise to support them in both practical day-to-day needs and longer-term strategic discussions. We’re proud to help them strengthen their planning and data foundation as they grow.”

About Demand Chain AI, Inc.

Demand Chain AI, Inc. is a team of experts with extensive Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) experience, particularly in the Food & Beverage industry. With more than 1,500 years of combined expertise, we deliver practical, results-driven solutions. By uniting proven industry knowledge with innovative approaches, we help businesses boost efficiency, strengthen agility and achieve sustainable growth in today’s fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at www.DemandChainAI.com.

About LT Foods Americas

LT Foods Ltd. [NSE: LTFOODS, BSE: 532783] is an Indian-origin global FMCG company specializing in rice and rice-based foods for more than 70 years. Its flagship brands include Daawat®, one of India’s most loved basmati brands, and Royal®, the leading basmati brand in North America. LT Foods also operates in organic foods through its Nature Bio-Foods subsidiary and offers ready-to-heat products worldwide. With consolidated revenue of ₹8,770 crores in FY’25, the company follows an integrated “Farm to Fork” approach, supported by global supply chain hubs, advanced processing facilities in India, the U.S., and Europe and a network of 1,400+ distributors across more than 80 countries.