Invenra Inc. and Xcellon Biologics Announce Collaboration to Advance Bispecific and Trispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Development

MADISON, Wis, & NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company pioneering multispecific antibody platform technologies, and Xcellon Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Linden Lake Labs and a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) and complex biologics, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance the development of multispecific ADCs.

Under the collaboration, Invenra will leverage its proprietary B-Body® Bispecific platform and T-Body™ Trispecific antibody platform to generate novel multispecific antibody formats, while Xcellon Biologics will provide bioconjugation, ADC development, and manufacturing services to create and evaluate multispecific ADC candidates derived from these platforms. The partnership aims to accelerate the translation of bispecific and trispecific ADCs from discovery into preclinical and clinical development.

Invenra’s B-Body® and T-Body™ platforms combine rapid antibody discovery with high developability, streamlining progression from idea to clinic and making them an ideal foundation for efficient ADC development. “Our platforms eliminate lengthy optimization, supporting a seamless path from initial discovery to clinical ADC candidates,” said Bonnie Hammer, Executive VP R&D of Invenra. “This greatly accelerates and de-risks our partners’ ADC programs”.

“This collaboration represents a meaningful step toward realizing the therapeutic potential of bispecific and trispecific ADCs,” said Roland Green, CEO of Invenra. “Our B-Body and T-Body multispecific antibody discovery platforms are designed to unlock new biology and expand the reach of targeted therapies. Xcellon’s expertise in bioconjugation, ADC development, and manufacturing makes them an ideal partner to help advance these innovative constructs toward the clinic.”

“Our vision is to make Xcellon Biologics a one-stop shop for the early development of ADCs and complex biologics,” said Abhishake Chhibber, Board Member of Xcellon Biologics. “Partnering with Invenra strengthens that mission by combining cutting-edge multispecific antibody discovery with Xcellon’s integrated bioconjugation and ADC development capabilities. Together, we aim to accelerate the next generation of ADCs for our clients and collaborators.”

“This collaboration is a great example of how Xcellon engages with innovators to create value through speed, quality, and flexibility,” added Yuk Chiu, Co-Founder & COO of Xcellon Biologics. “Our U.S.-based infrastructure provides the agility and technical depth needed to support advanced ADC programs from concept through IND-enabling studies.”

The collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to enabling the next wave of antibody-based therapeutics by combining Invenra’s discovery innovation with Xcellon’s advanced bioconjugation and manufacturing capabilities.

About Invenra Inc.

Invenra Inc. is a biotechnology company based in Madison, Wisconsin, focused on the discovery and development of multispecific antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary B-Body® and T-Body™ platforms enable rapid generation of bispecific and trispecific antibodies with high stability and manufacturability. Invenra offers both Rapid Bispecific Discovery Services—delivering lead panels in as little as four months—and B-Body Express™, which quickly produces high-quality bispecifics from partner-provided sequences. Invenra’s newly launched T-Body™ platform expands these capabilities for efficient expression, correct chain pairing, and robust assembly of trispecific constructs. Invenra partners globally with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate therapeutic antibody programs from discovery through preclinical development.

For more information, visit www.invenra.com.

About Xcellon Biologics

Xcellon Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Linden Lake Labs, is a Maryland-based CDMO specializing in complex biologics, including antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), bioconjugates, bispecific antibodies, and T-cell engagers.

Xcellon integrates innovative ADC technologies and manufacturing solutions to provide clients with the ability to design and develop ADCs efficiently, cost-effectively, and at speed. Through its flexible and scalable development model, Xcellon supports programs from early discovery through IND readiness—combining technical excellence, reliability, and partnership to advance the next wave of molecular medicines.

For more information, visit www.xcellon.bio.

About Linden Lake Labs

Linden Lake Labs is a life sciences venture creation and development platform based in Maryland. The company builds and scales innovative biotech and biomanufacturing ventures focused on therapeutic discovery, advanced biologics manufacturing, and platform technologies. Linden Lake Labs provides strategic capital, infrastructure, and operational support to its portfolio companies, including Xcellon Biologics, to accelerate the translation of scientific innovation into impactful healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit www.lindenlakelabs.com.