Mineros Receives Credit Ratings From S&P and Moody's for Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

MEDELLIN, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA, OTCQX:MNSAF, MINEROS:CB) (“Mineros” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received initial credit ratings from two major global credit rating agencies, S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Ratings, for its proposed offering of Senior Unsecured Notes.

The receipt of these ratings is a significant step forward as the Company executes its strategy to secure debt financing for long-term growth and capital expenditure programs.

The assigned ratings for the Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes are 'B+' from S&P Global Ratings and 'B1' from Moody's Ratings, both with a Stable outlook.

David Splett, CFO of Mineros S.A., commented: “The successful assignment of initial credit ratings from two highly respected global agencies, S&P and Moody’s, represents a pivotal achievement for Mineros. The 'B+' and 'B1' ratings with a Stable outlook are a strong third-party validation of our robust financial position, consistent operating results, and disciplined growth strategy. This essential step positions us optimally to access the international debt capital markets and finance our strategic initiatives, including key growth projects across our portfolio.”

The Stable outlook assigned by both agencies reflects the Company's consistent operating performance and diversified asset base in Latin America.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For over 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros’ common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MSA”, and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol “MINEROS”. Mineros shares also trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, symbol MNSAF.

Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company’s most recent annual information form, available on the Company’s website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes statements that use forward looking terminology such as “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “target”, “plan”, “expect”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “schedule”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential”, “view” or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the offering, entry into a senior revolving credit facility, the terms of the notes and the senior revolving credit facility, and the use of proceeds of the offering.

Forward looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, all statements in this press release relating to the consummation of any senior notes offering or revolving credit facility are forward looking and subject to risks and uncertainty. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.