Scienza Health and Samsung Expand AI Care Experience Across Galaxy Devices and TVs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienza Health, a pioneer in AI-powered healthcare, and Samsung announce a collaboration delivering advanced patient screening, engagement, and monitoring through Galaxy smartwatches, phones, and tablets. Scienza's digitalhumanOS™ and ERaaS™ platform uses ambient speech analysis and real-time biometric data to support cognitive and neurological health screenings, automate clinical workflows, and improve patient and provider experience—at home, in clinics, and across care communities.

The collaboration makes Scienza's FDA-registered digitalhumanOS™ and its trademark ERaaS™ (Exam Room as a Service) platform accessible across Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem as a web-based solution that requires no consumer downloads or subscriptions. Healthcare providers can now leverage the B2B ERaaS platform to conduct cognitive and neurological assessments, automate clinical workflows, and monitor patients in real-time—whether at home, in clinical settings, or across care communities.

Leadership Perspectives

"Fixing healthcare isn't just about more hands—it demands smarter systems for earlier, more human care," said David Kaiser, Founder and CEO of Scienza Health. "Our digitalhumanOS™ automates routine tasks, delivers actionable insights, and enables timely, personalized care for clinical and cognitive needs, wherever patients and providers connect. We've created a smart exam room, ERaaS, all powered by our voice AI."

"Our digitalhumanOS™ combines voice-based AI with secure, rapid screening capabilities to support clinical decision-making—accessible from the smallest device to the largest screen. This collaboration advances truly accessible, human-centered care while empowering physicians with enhanced tools," said Dr. George Mastorakos, Co-founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Scienza Health.

Key Platform Capabilities

Scienza Health's platform features accessible through Samsung Galaxy devices include:

Ambient speech screening : Fast, passive cognitive and neurological assessments via natural conversation on Galaxy watches, phones, tablets, and TVs

: Fast, passive cognitive and neurological assessments via natural conversation on Galaxy watches, phones, tablets, and TVs Automated clinical workflows : AI agents streamline patient intake, scheduling, documentation, follow-up, and engagement

: AI agents streamline patient intake, scheduling, documentation, follow-up, and engagement Real-time monitoring dashboards : Integration of biometric and speech data for early detection, monitoring, and care management by healthcare providers

: Integration of biometric and speech data for early detection, monitoring, and care management by healthcare providers Predictive analytics : AI-powered support for personalized interventions, leveraging de-identified data from 11 million patient records*

: AI-powered support for personalized interventions, leveraging de-identified data from 11 million patient records* Samsung DeX capability : Provider dashboards and care tools accessible via phone, tablet, and TV for flexible mobile and desktop care delivery

: Provider dashboards and care tools accessible via phone, tablet, and TV for flexible mobile and desktop care delivery FDA registration: Scienza's digitalhumanOS® and ERaaS™ platform are FDA-registered and listed**

Availability and Rollout

The program launches in October 2025 with rollout to skilled-nursing facilities, assisted living communities, health systems, and home care providers. Pilot programs with leading healthcare networks and pharmaceutical partners begin in October.

About Scienza Health

Scienza Health is a pioneer in AI-powered healthcare solutions, dedicated to making advanced cognitive and neurological care accessible to millions of Americans who lack timely access to specialist care. The company's FDA-registered digitalhumanOS™ and ERaaS™ platform combines ambient speech analysis, real-time biometric monitoring, and predictive analytics to support healthcare providers with automated workflows, early detection capabilities, and personalized care interventions. Founded by healthcare technology veterans, Scienza Health is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For more information, visit https://scienzahealth.com.

Notes to Editors

*Privacy and Security: Scienza Health maintains strict HIPAA-compliant privacy and security protocols. All patient data used for predictive analytics is fully de-identified and used exclusively within Scienza's platform to improve clinical algorithms. De-identified data is never shared with Samsung or third parties. Individual patient information accessed through Samsung devices remains encrypted and controlled solely by the treating healthcare provider.

**Regulatory Note: FDA registration applies to Scienza Health's Digital Human® platform solution, not Samsung hardware devices.