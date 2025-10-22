Grizzly MEP Expands into New England Market Through Partnership with Vermont Mechanical Incorporated

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grizzly MEP (“Grizzly”), a commercial mechanical, electrical and plumbing platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founders and management teams, today announced the expansion of its platform through a new partnership with Vermont Mechanical Incorporated (“Vermont Mechanical” or the “Company”), a full-service mechanical contractor headquartered in Williston, VT with a second office in Lebanon, NH. In addition, Grizzly has appointed Peter Morgan to the role of Senior Vice President of M&A to support the platform’s rapid growth across the country.

“As a market leader in the highly fragmented New England region, Vermont Mechanical presents a compelling opportunity to drive value by unlocking synergies with the rest of the Grizzly network. The Vermont Mechanical team’s technical and operational expertise, commitment to excellence and focus on fostering new technician talent exemplifies the kind of management team we look for in our partner brands,” said John Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly MEP.

Founded in 1988, Vermont Mechanical designs, engineers, fabricates, installs and services high quality and cost-effective mechanical systems for commercial HVAC and plumbing customers in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. The Company is known as the provider of choice across its diverse customer base of healthcare, government, education and industrial clients due to its trusted reputation for quality and reliability. Vermont Mechanical’s commitment to long-term efficiency and safety is embodied in its rapidly growing services division, which provides ongoing maintenance support to ensure customers are receiving the highest quality of workmanship beyond the scope of the initial project. As Grizzly’s fourth partnership since launching in May 2025, Vermont Mechanical will serve as a key pillar of the platform and a catalyst for expansion in the New England region.

“Joining the Grizzly MEP platform is an exciting milestone for our business, and I’m incredibly proud of our hard-working team who has spent the last 37 years differentiating Vermont Mechanical as a highly reliable service provider for our customers and communities,” said Randall Kimball, President and Co-founder of Vermont Mechanical. “The Grizzly team shares our ethos of innovation, integrity and excellence, and I look forward to working together to deepen our reach within the Northeast while preserving our brand identity and premium, customer-first mechanical solutions.”

As part of today’s announcement, Grizzly also appointed Peter Morgan as Senior Vice President of M&A, who will support the platform’s expansion by identifying further opportunities for inorganic growth through partnerships with highly respected local MEP contractors across the U.S.

Adams added, “We continue to scale Grizzly to capitalize on the attractive industry dynamics in the Commercial MEP sector, supported by resilient demand and opportunities to drive efficiencies through investment in infrastructure and technology. The addition of Pete to our deep bench of industry leaders is intentional, indicating the direction in which we see significant growth potential. Pete brings strong relationships and deep experience in transactions to support Grizzly’s outsized growth, and I’m looking forward to working closely with him to reach new end-markets with our high-quality MEP services.”

Peter joins Grizzly with a decade of experience advising and executing strategic transactions across the business services sector. He previously served as an investment banker with Harris Williams, most recently as a Director in the Business Services Group, where he led M&A advisory engagements for private equity and corporate clients. Earlier in his career, Peter was a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he helped design and implement technology solutions for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Grizzly’s partnership with Vermont Mechanical builds on its recent partnership with Excel Mechanical, located in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic, as well as its previously announced partnerships with Air Design Systems, headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, and Stiles Heating & Cooling, in Georgia and South Carolina. Grizzly’s continued success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets.

About Grizzly MEP

Grizzly MEP is a Commercial Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (“Commercial MEP”) platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founders and management teams across the United States to build a network of leading Commercial MEP service providers. Grizzly MEP is committed to supporting its high-quality, customer-focused businesses with investments in infrastructure, technology and growth. For more information, please visit grizzlymep.com.