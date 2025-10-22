ABBYY Highlights Major Platform Enhancements and Powerful GenAI Demos During ABBYY Ascend Fall 2025, Setting a New Standard for Enterprise Automation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABBYY announced a series of enhancements and capabilities to its portfolio during the ABBYY Ascend 2025.2 virtual conference. The advancements exemplify ABBYY’s key investment areas in AI innovation, product differentiation, analytics, and modern ecosystem integrations to deliver seamless connectivity across organizations’ entire tech stack and proven business impact.

ABBYY’s commitment to delivering trusted, purpose-built AI for enterprise-grade automation is stronger than ever. This is AI that’s not just innovative, but reliable, governed, and scalable so you can trust it at enterprise scale. Share

The enhancements solve the challenge facing 57% of organizations that estimate their data is not AI-ready1 resulting in AI projects not meeting expectations and/or failing. ABBYY is empowering organizations to transform and process documents with greater workflow insights, precision, and stronger compliance.

Commented Michelle Yurovsky, VP of Product Management and Strategy at ABBYY, “ABBYY’s commitment to delivering trusted, purpose-built AI for enterprise-grade automation is stronger than ever. This is AI that’s not just innovative, but reliable, governed, and scalable so you can trust it at enterprise scale. Our 2026 enhancements will help customers get more value from Generative AI faster through ABBYY intelligent document processing and process intelligence solutions.”

Key enhancements and capabilities announced during ABBYY Ascend include:

ABBYY’s Process AI Improves Business Outcomes

ABBYY is providing organizations with what they need for successful agentic automation with the ability to monitor process fragments enterprise-wide by connecting data across people, bots and systems. The newest enhancements to ABBYY Process AI empower organizations to quickly scale process intelligence and AI across the enterprise providing much deeper understanding of operations and uncovering insights previously unseen.

Case studies shared included a healthcare organization (HCO) streamlining a sequence of non-clinical tasks—like bed assignment and insurance verification—that created crippling delays. The HCO used ABBYY Process AI to achieve 30% reduction in patient wait times and increase emergency department capacity by 20% without adding a single new bed or staff member. Additionally, ABBYY helped them predict with 94% accuracy which patients would need to be admitted in advance.

In a financial services example, a leading bank improved the average mortgage approval time from 45 days down to 20 while reducing manual rework by 60%. Using Process AI to analyze the end-to-end journey for every application over a 12-month period, the bank uncovered that 80% of their exception handling was caused by the same five correctable issues among underwriter handoffs.

In a manufacturer case study, an analysis of data from their ERP, supply chain, and production systems revealed that small delays in the procurement of low-cost raw materials had a massive downstream impact on high-value production schedules. The system was prioritizing cost savings over schedule stability. Adjustments to the procurement strategy resulted in a 95% improvement in on-time delivery rates within six months and a significant reduction in expensive, last-minute freight charges.

By scaling process intelligence, ABBYY Process AI empowers both human teams and AI agents to take smarter, more proactive steps to improve performance, compliance, and customer outcomes. More monitoring coverage leads to better context and better awareness, which enables better actions.

ABBYY Document AI Makes GenAI Production Ready

Enhancements made to ABBYY’s Document AI deliver a robust end-to-end foundation encompassing OCR, classification, extraction, validation, exception handling, and human-in-the-loop review all in one solution. Large language models can be integrated with Document AI exactly where they add value, from summarizing long contracts, reasoning across supporting documents, or assisting with decision support. Business leaders will be assured that the LLMs are always grounded in validated outputs in every step, from capturing a document to delivering structured, auditable data, already tested and enterprise ready.

Live demos with partners Ashling and IBM watsonx Orchestrate for processing eye prescriptions and know your customer (KYC) documents, respectively, illustrated the best of both worlds: the accuracy, governance, and scalability of purpose-built Document AI combined with the flexibility and reach of GenAI together create the solid foundation autonomous automation requires to succeed at scale.

Additionally, ABBYY’s industry-leading Document AI platform has improved text recognition for complex scripts including Chinese and Thai, and Portuguese language localization ideal for global users. New table detection supports a wider range of unstructured and semi-structured documents, such as agreements, financial statements, and mathematical equations, offering greater precision in data extraction.

ABBYY also released an expanded suite of pre-built skills to meet financial services, tax, and insurance organizations’ most challenging forms, claims, and statements. The purpose-built models reduce setup time, accelerate deployment, and ensure consistent, high-quality data extraction.

ABBYY FineReader Engine Enables Enterprises to Build Smart and Scale Fast

New capabilities to ABBYY’s powerhouse FineReader Engine 12 R7 represent a significant improvement to how organizations extract, process, and leverage information from documents at scale. To accomplish this, the new Accurate Layout Analysis Mode provides more reliable table and check-mark detection, and the ability to extract text in a truly logical, human-readable sequence. Additionally, the engine can now recognize joined handwritten text across English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese, and targeted Chinese OCR improvements for Traditional Chinese characters often found in personal names, automatically detecting these blocks during analysis.

To support broader integration and modern workflows, FineReader Engine now supports new input formats HEIC, SVG, and WebP formats. Additionally, a new structured JSON export format makes it easier for data consumption and integration with other systems. The newly enhanced .NET Core 8 wrapper provides a more robust and up-to-date implementation. More details can be found in the following blog post, FineReader Engine 12 R7: Unlocking More Value for Your OCR Workflows.

Commented Maxime Vermeir, Senior Director of AI Strategy at ABBYY, “We’re not just equipping customers with the best Document AI and Process AI—we’re providing them with the tools to manage the evolving risk landscape. ABBYY solutions are designed for data privacy and sensitive content protection and built-in governance hooks for transparent, explainable AI outputs with auditable process trails. We’ve also anticipated hidden AI risks and know secure agentic automation at scale requires enabling autonomous AI agents with the guardrails and process awareness to act safely in regulated, mission-critical workflows.”

ABBYY’s AI Vision 2026

ABBYY revealed its vision for new AI capabilities that are both powerful and production ready.

Zero-shot learning so organizations can handle new document types without lengthy training cycles.

Autolabeling that reduces manual effort and accelerates setup.

Prompt-based extraction so semi-structured and unstructured documents can be processed using natural language —without coding or complex templates.

Interactive refinement where you can adjust workflows dynamically with AI guidance.

Experience the ABBYY Ascend virtual event on-demand by visiting https://digital.abbyy.com/abbyy-ascend-2025-2-registration to learn more about the product details, and see demos from ABBYY, Ashling and IBM augmenting large language models (LLMs) with ABBYY Document AI.

Developers are encouraged to visit the ABBYY Innovation Hub at https://www.abbyy.com/developer/innovation-hub/ and join the ABBYY Community on Discord and Dev.to at https://docs.abbyy.com/community. All product documentation is available at docs.abbyy.com.

About ABBYY

ABBYY helps organizations optimize processes, accelerate decisions, and drive better outcomes with Process AI and Document AI. More than 10,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies, rely on ABBYY’s 35 years of innovation to turn business data into actionable insights that improve the way we work and live. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and offices in 13 countries, ABBYY leads the way for smarter agentic automation. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies and may not be used without consent of its respective owners.

____________________ Expand

1 Gartner, The 2025 Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence Goes Beyond GenAI, July 8, 2025