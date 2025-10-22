International SOS Foundation and MSS Global Announce Strategic Collaboration

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International SOS Foundation and global Certification Body, MSS Global, have announced a strategic collaboration agreement. This brings together two leading organizations with unparalleled expertise in safeguarding business travelers and enhancing organizational resilience. As part of the collaboration, the two organizations will provide clients with a framework of industry-leading training and certification on ISO 31030.

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director at the International SOS Foundation, commented: “Establishing a robust travel risk management framework is more critical than ever for organisations operating in today’s global landscape. With International SOS recently achieving certification of conformance to ISO 31030, the International SOS Foundation is proud to play a leading role in advancing the global adoption of this important standard. As ambassadors of Duty of Care, the Foundation combined with MSS Global’s expertise, now offers organizations the complete pathway to certification via the full suite of tools, training, and audits needed to safeguard their people.”

Tony Chattin, Director of MSS Global, commented: “Through this collaboration with the International SOS Foundation, we combine our independent certification expertise with their thought leadership in travel risk management. Together, we enable organizations to implement and demonstrate due diligence, enhance traveler safety, and build resilience in line with best practices (ISO 31030). We are proud to support organizations on their journey to effective, externally verified travel risk management, providing confidence to employees, clients, and stakeholders globally.”

The partnership offers organizations a structured implementation and assurance pathway including self-assessment, gap analysis, consulting, training, audit and certification as well as ongoing quality control.

A free self-assessment tool to gauge organizational maturity against ISO 31030.

to gauge organizational maturity against ISO 31030. Access to certified training courses and education tailored to ISO 31030 , providing practical, scenario-based learning to help organizations integrate ISO 31030 principles into their travel risk management policies & procedures.

, providing practical, scenario-based learning to help organizations integrate ISO 31030 principles into their travel risk management policies & procedures. The partnership will be launching a new audit training module to introduce and prepare organizations for their pathway to certification. Interested organizations should get in touch here.

to introduce and prepare organizations for their pathway to certification. Interested organizations should get in touch here. MSS Global can provide formal, independent assurance of an organization’s travel risk management system through an expert-led audit that assesses policies, procedures, and practices. The outcome: a certificate of conformity as a statement of confidence.

Notes to editors:

About the International SOS Foundation

The Foundation was founded in 2011 as a registered not-for-profit organization. It is dedicated to the altruistic goal of protecting and saving lives through conducting research, thought-leadership, accredited training courses, expert-led events on Duty of Care, Crisis Response, Workforce Wellbeing and ISO Standards to improve organizational resilience.

As ambassadors for Duty of Care, the International SOS Foundation drives and promotes best practices in employee safety, security, health and wellbeing, by sharing vital insights to raise understanding and standards in risk management.

For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org.

About MSS Global

MSS Global is a client-focused internationally accredited Certification Body with unparalleled travel risk assurance experience. It has exceptional international knowledge to support certification, ensuring assessments are efficient and effective, adding valuable insights for assurance. www.mssglobal.com