Binance Taps Cyberscope as Exclusive Smart Contract Audit Partner for BNB Chain

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company (NSE:TAC), today announced its appointment as one of the exclusive smart contract audit partners for Binance’s BNB Chain, the world’s most widely used blockchain network.

The partnership is set to bring over 2,000 annual audit opportunities for Cyberscope, positioning it at the center of one of the largest and fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems in the world.

This collaboration underscores Cyberscope’s emergence as a global authority in Web3 security, responsible for protecting billions of dollars in decentralized assets through its cutting-edge audit frameworks, AI-powered analysis, and KYC solutions.

“We’re not just building audits; we’re building trust at scale,” said Saransh Rawat, Co-founder of Cyberscope and CTO at TAC Security. “Our partnership with Binance’s BNB Chain represents the next leap forward in securing Web3 — from code to community.”

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, added, “Cyberscope has set a new bar for decentralized trust. Security is no longer a luxury in Web3 — it’s the foundation. This partnership is a defining step in our mission to secure every layer of the digital economy.”

The BNB Chain network hosts thousands of decentralized applications, including leading DeFi, NFT, and gaming projects. As part of the collaboration, Cyberscope will conduct comprehensive smart contract audits, continuous on-chain monitoring, and post-launch compliance assessments, ensuring developer and investor confidence across the ecosystem.

Industry analysts expect this partnership to significantly accelerate Cyberscope’s growth trajectory, further establishing it as one of the most sought-after names in decentralized security — and signaling India’s expanding role in shaping global blockchain infrastructure.

About Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company

Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 Security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across the decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset sectors. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope's proprietary tools combine automated and manual analysis to deliver high-quality security assessments recognized by major industry platforms such as CoinMarketCap. With a reputation for quality, speed, and trust, and backed by the resources and global reach of TAC Security, Cyberscope is positioned to set new standards for security and compliance in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.

Website: www.cyberscope.io