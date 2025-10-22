Conduktor joins AWS ISV accelerate program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduktor, the streaming data hub for AI software company, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

By partnering with AWS, Conduktor empowers customers to gain complete control and trust over their data in motion. Conduktor enables AWS customers to have seamless, secure, and compliant data flows across AWS services such as Amazon MSK, Redshift, and SageMaker. This collaboration helps AWS customers accelerate the adoption of streaming technologies by onboarding more teams with confidence, strengthening their data security posture, and driving faster innovation and AI adoption, all while maximizing the value of their existing AWS investments.

“Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program sharpens our execution. It allows Conduktor to deliver advanced data streaming solutions to AWS customers globally faster and at scale. Working directly with AWS field teams and streamlining procurement through AWS Marketplace, is a real opportunity for us to reach more customers and help them in their data journey,” said Nicolas Orban, CEO and co-founder.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Condutkor with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

“Kafka was a black box for a lot of people. Nobody knew how it worked and what it did. With the same team, we managed to support this expansion and scalability. Conduktor plays one of the biggest roles in that. It helps us do a lot of things automatically, and that really supports my team,” said Anke Raich, Technology Enablement Lead at Swiss Post. With Conduktor, Swiss Post increased their AWS MSK applications from 60 to 300 while also building a foundation for AI and predictive models.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Conduktor participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Condutkor customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Conduktor’s solutions are available globally. To learn more, visit https://conduktor.io/

About Conduktor

Established in New York in 2021, Conduktor is a Streaming Data Hub. We help organizations operate Kafka at scale, by offering a centralized way to manage, observe, and secure streaming data across clusters, environments, and teams. Making it easy to onboard more projects and teams with confidence and consistency. Conduktor Data Hub extends beyond Kafka operations to become the connective tissue of the enterprise where every team, system, and intelligent agent interacts with. Sitting between streaming platforms, databases, and applications to ensure data flows seamlessly and securely across the organization. By orchestrating and safeguarding how data circulates, Conduktor becomes the active backbone of your streaming ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for AI, automation, and intelligent systems.