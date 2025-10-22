Dynamo Software Unveils v3.0 Platform, Empowering General and Limited Partners With Advanced AI and Automation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynamo Software today announced the launch of Dynamo v3.0, the most significant update in the end-to-end alternative investment platform’s history. Inspired by extensive client collaboration, Dynamo v3.0 offers a fully reimagined experience for General Partner (GP) and Limited Partner (LP) users. It combines advanced AI-driven automation, seamless workflow configuration over complex customization, next-generation investment management tools, and enhanced security—enabling investment firms to scale their operations effortlessly and without compromise.

Dynamo v3.0 tackles the core challenges facing alternative investment firms, including data fragmentation, workflow inefficiencies, mounting regulatory pressures, and cyber threats. The need for this is further underscored in Dynamo’s 2025 LP Research Report, as only 37% of firms expressed high satisfaction with GP statement collection and financial data extraction, underscoring a major obstacle to achieving operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, LPs identified data automation as a top technology priority for the next 12 months to streamline workflows and improve productivity. According to Dynamo’s 2025 GP Report, data security and privacy emerged as a top technology priority for fund managers.

"With Dynamo v3.0, alternative investment firms can advance their data capabilities from managing to transforming into insights that give a real strategic edge," said Scott MacDonald, Podcaster and Industry Expert, Capital Allocators. "The platform’s advanced analytics, automated reporting, and secure investor portals deliver the transparency and insights that today’s GPs and LPs require. By centralizing workflows and embedding intelligence throughout the investment lifecycle, Dynamo v3.0 empowers firms to navigate market complexities, mitigate risk, and drive sustainable performance."

By unifying deal sourcing, research management, investor communications, and portfolio monitoring and management into a single user interface, the platform empowers both GP and LP teams to make faster, more informed decisions. Key capabilities include AI-enhanced workflows, next-generation interface innovation combined with configurable layouts, and cloud-native scalability to support growth across new asset classes and geographies.

"As a long-time Dynamo client, we’re looking forward to seeing how our feedback continues to shape the platform’s evolution,” said Frank Vitiello, Investment Operations Director at Boston University. “The upcoming v3.0 promises AI capabilities and streamlined workflows that have the potential to transform how our team operates. We’re eager to explore these innovations and anticipate they’ll empower us to manage complex investments with even greater precision and efficiency, helping us stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

The platform also introduces cutting-edge features designed to simplify complex processes. At the forefront of v3.0 is the AI-powered Document Hub, which centralizes all investment documents while automating data extraction, tagging, and summarization, significantly reducing manual effort. For LPs these are especially crucial capabilities, as the firms named automating manual processes as a top priority for the next 12 months in the aforementioned LP Research Report.

Meanwhile, Dynamo’s 2025 GP Research Report revealed a transformative trend within private markets: the growing influence of AI in investment management. For the first time in its four-year history, the survey explored how GPs anticipate AI will shape their firms. A striking 87% of respondents reported that AI will either revolutionize investment management or play a critical supportive role in decision-making over the next three to five years. This overwhelming consensus underscores a pivotal shift toward embedding advanced technology platforms like Dynamo v3.0 into the core operations of private market firms.

In addition, v3.0’s HoldingsInsight capabilities offer a white-glove service for LP investment firms seeking to collect and enrich holdings data, which is then seamlessly integrated into the Dynamo platform for advanced exposure reporting and performance analysis. These innovations are built on a security-first architecture, ensuring adherence to global standards like SOC, NIST, and ISO/IEC.

”Dynamo v3.0 harnesses the best elements of advanced technology to help alternative investment firms make a bold leap forward in their investment processes,” said Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo Software. “By combining, seamless automation and configuration, along with advanced AI capabilities, all within a single, unified platform, we’re giving our clients the tools to scale efficiently, stay ahead of market challenges, and outpace peers in the market.”

Dynamo’s commitment to continuous innovation has been recognized with a multitude of accolades. Just this year, the platform has been the recipient of numerous honors that include Acquisition International’s Worldwide Finance Award for “Best End-to-End Alternatives Management Platform 2025,” Data Management Insight’s Award for “Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform,” a “Company of the Year” honor from the 2025 Stevie Awards, the 2025 With Intelligence Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Award for “Best Portfolio Management Software” and the WealthBriefing WealthTech awards for “Best CRM Provider.”

Investment firms eager to explore Dynamo v3.0 can request a demo today.

For existing Dynamo clients, the rollout of v3.0 will begin in phases starting in 2026, with a select group of early adopters. Current clients are encouraged to reach out to their dedicated Account Manager or Client Success Manager for more details.

About Dynamo Software, Inc.

Dynamo gives alternatives investors a Performance Edge, empowering them to efficiently scale their firm to capitalize on the growing wave of private market opportunities. With the Dynamo Alternative Investment Platform, Limited and General Partners can now run a tightly integrated firm, putting all their data to work to accelerate operations across front, middle, and back office, unleashing teams to work smarter, and allowing leaders to make better investment decisions and scale their firm. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE. For more information, please visit DynamoSoftware.com.