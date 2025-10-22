Mispro Expands Cambridge Footprint with Newest Contract Vivarium in Kendall Square

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mispro today announced the opening of its newest contract vivarium facility in Kendall Square, Cambridge, scheduled to open in December 2025. Located in the heart of the world’s leading life sciences hub, the new facility will be Mispro’s ninth in the Greater Boston area and third in Kendall Square, strengthening its position as the premier contract vivarium provider in the region.

Kendall Square is recognized as the center of gravity for biotech innovation, surrounded by academic research, venture capital, and global pharmaceutical companies. Mispro’s expansion within this district underscores its commitment to supporting biotech growth with immediate access to fully equipped, AAALAC-accredited vivarium space and built-in services.

“Cambridge remains the epicenter of biotech innovation, and Kendall Square is its focal point,” said Yohan Tessier, president and chief operating officer of Mispro. “While the broader life sciences market remains cautious, demand for Mispro’s business model continues to grow. This new facility reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to advancing science through access to high-quality in vivo research environments.”

In the current capital landscape, access to a contract vivarium offers companies a strategic, risk-averse alternative to both outsourcing studies to a CRO and building in-house facilities. For seed to Series A startups, Mispro’s model enables scientists to remain hands-on with their research while conserving capital and accelerating timelines. For mid-sized biotechs, the contract vivarium provides a cost-effective and operationally efficient solution compared with constructing and maintaining a dedicated vivarium — a process that can otherwise delay studies by months and require significant investment in specialized infrastructure and staff.

“Investors are increasingly focused on companies that demonstrate tangible results early,” Tessier added. “The contract vivarium model allows biotechs to achieve that — maintaining control of their science while advancing discovery on a predictable, scalable budget.”

With capacity across its metro Boston network to support more than 100 biotech companies advancing preclinical research, Mispro has established its vivarium facilities as a sought-after amenity for life sciences real estate developers, now regarded as an essential feature of modern research campuses that attract and retain high-value tenants.

“Massachusetts sets the standard for global life sciences innovation,” said Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, CEO and President of MassBio. “At a time when supporting innovation is critical and unlocking efficiencies essential, Mispro’s continued investment in Cambridge and beyond strengthens the ecosystem by providing infrastructure that benefits both emerging startups and established biotechs working to deliver new therapies to patients.”

Mispro’s latest Kendall Square facility follows the company’s recent announcement of a new location in San Carlos, California, expanding its national network and reinforcing its role as a critical enabler of in vivo research for biotechs across the country.

About Mispro

Mispro is a pioneering contract vivarium organization (CVO) serving the life sciences industry. With AAALAC-accredited facilities across major U.S. biotech hubs, Mispro provides biotech and biopharma companies with turnkey vivarium space and integrated services for preclinical rodent studies. Mispro’s research-ready facilities enable clients to accelerate discovery, de-risk early-stage development, and advance science with confidence.