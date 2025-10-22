-

KBRA Releases ABS East 2025 Conference: Day 2 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a Day 2 recap of the ABS East 2025 conference held at the Fontainebleau in Miami on October 19-22.

As noted in our Day 1 Recap, ABS East hit a record attendance this year with over 7,000 attendees and more than 150,000 meetings scheduled. This was evident in the activity surrounding the panels, hallway traffic, filled exhibit halls, and bustling events. There were 19 panels on a variety of structured finance topics during Day 2.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1011908

Contacts

Brian Ford, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Caleb Murthy, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1433
caleb.murthy@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Brian Ford, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Caleb Murthy, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1433
caleb.murthy@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns AA Rating, Stable Outlook to the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles - Water System Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles (LADWP, or the Department) Water System Revenue Bonds, 2025 Series C. The Outlook is Stable. Proceeds of the 2025 Series C Bonds will primarily be used to pay costs of Water System capital improvements and refund certain outstanding Water System Revenue Bonds. As of October 1, 2025, approximately $6.04 billion Water System Revenue Bonds and revolving loans were outsta...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NYC 2025-28L

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of NYC 2025-28L, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction will be a $900.0 million fixed rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have a three-year term and will require monthly interest-only payments based on an assumed interest rate of 6.00%. The loan will be secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 28 Liberty, a 60-story, Class-A, office...

KBRA Releases Research – A Shutdown Like No Other

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research discussing the expected and unexpected effects of the current government shutdown, which is now in its fourth week, with no end in sight. Since 1980, there have been 11 federal government shutdowns that furloughed employees, the longest of which lasted 34 days. While shutdowns are characterized by the cessation of certain revenue streams and payments to state and local governments, hospitals, and higher education institutions, the current shutdo...
Back to Newsroom