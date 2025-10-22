KBRA Releases ABS East 2025 Conference: Day 2 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a Day 2 recap of the ABS East 2025 conference held at the Fontainebleau in Miami on October 19-22.

As noted in our Day 1 Recap, ABS East hit a record attendance this year with over 7,000 attendees and more than 150,000 meetings scheduled. This was evident in the activity surrounding the panels, hallway traffic, filled exhibit halls, and bustling events. There were 19 panels on a variety of structured finance topics during Day 2.

