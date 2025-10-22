Xsolla and Scaffold Institute Partner to Launch Game Accelerator Program Helping Studios Build, Polish, and Pitch Their Projects

LOS ANGELES & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a new partnership with the Scaffold Institute to launch the Xsolla x Scaffold Game Accelerator Program. This 12-week initiative is designed to guide early-stage studios through the process of creating a playable demo and a publisher-ready pitch deck, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.

As competition intensifies in the global gaming industry, small and mid-sized studios often struggle to refine their creative visions while proving commercial viability to investors and publishers. The Xsolla + Scaffold program bridges this gap by pairing Scaffold’s venture studio program with Xsolla’s publisher expertise, creating a framework that enables studios to bring their projects forward confidently.

Key advantages of the Xsolla + Scaffold accelerator include:

Structured Learning: Participants complete tailored Xsolla course modules such as “Pitching to Publishers,” “Game Marketing,” “Publisher Deals,” and “Demo Milestones,” building the foundation for both creative and business growth.

Practical Development Goals: Each studio is tasked with delivering a refined 5–15 minute playable build and a long-form publisher pitch deck by the end of the program.

Industry Access: Studios will present their projects to a curated group of publishers and investors during a remote showcase event arranged by Xsolla.

Expert Insights: Pre-recorded video sessions featuring industry specialists provide guidance on marketing, funding, live services, and production. While many experts contribute to content creation, only a select few are directly engaged with studios based on program needs.

“Independent creators are the lifeblood of our industry, and this collaboration provides them with clear pathways to refine, showcase, and secure opportunities for their games,” said Justin Berenbaum, SVP, Global Industry Relations & Funding, Xsolla. “Working with Scaffold allows us to deliver practical tools and connections that help turn creative visions into commercial success.”

“Our venture studio program was designed to help developers take the most important step in their journey: raising capital,” said Matt Toner, Executive Director at the Scaffold Institute. “By joining forces with Xsolla, we’re giving Canadian studios an almost unfair advantage: both the market perspective and the industry access they need to move from idea to impact.”

The Xsolla x Scaffold Game Accelerator Program launched its first cohort in September 2025, with additional cohorts scheduled in early and mid-2026. For more information, please visit: https://xsolla.pro/scaffold

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About the Scaffold Institute

The Scaffold Institute is a Canadian venture studio program that supports emerging creative studios through mentorship, masterclasses, and investment readiness programs. With a focus on bridging talent and opportunity, Scaffold helps developers sharpen their ideas, connect with industry stakeholders, and gain access to global markets.

For more information, visit scaffold-institute.com