G&A Partners Acquires Houston-Based HR Outsourcing Provider HRO Resources

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&A Partners, a leading professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources outsourcing provider, announced today its acquisition of HRO Resources, a prominent HRO provider based in Houston, Texas. G&A will also maintain HRO Resources’ brokerage firm in Austin, Texas, which will become part of G&A Beneficial.

Founded in 2013, HRO Resources provides small businesses nationwide with comprehensive HR/payroll management, benefits administration, and HR compliance services, as well as world-class HR software solutions.

“HRO Resources’ commitment to a service-oriented, client-first approach aligns deeply with G&A’s culture and reason for being,” said G&A President and CEO John W. Allen. “By bringing their book of business to G&A, we can provide clients with an expanded range of HR resources, products, and services to help them grow.”

“Our priority has always been consistent, high-touch service for our clients,” said Carrie Mendelson, Director of Operations at HRO Resources. “This transition to G&A Partners ensures continuity for the clients and brokers we support, with the same team they know and an expanded set of HR capabilities and services behind it.”

G&A Partners, which was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies 20 times and is the only company in history to do so, continues to grow with the thriving businesses it’s proud to serve. With this acquisition, G&A will provide best-in-class HR services, employee benefits, and technology to over 5,000 clients and over 125,000 worksite employees nationwide.

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, a leading national professional employer organization (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for 30 years. By delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, benefits, and payroll, clients now have the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most—their employees, products and services, and their customers.

Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices located throughout the U.S.

About HRO Resources

HRO Resources is a human resources outsourcing (HRO) firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. Since 2013, it has delivered HR solutions to power businesses at every growth cycle stage, from startup to IPO. The firm is service-oriented, growth-minded, and client-first. Its clients benefit from world-class software, experienced professionals, and high-touch service. HRO Resources works with companies all over the United States.