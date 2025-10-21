-

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company (TruSpire) (Irving, TX).

Malibu Life Holdings Limited announced on Oct. 14, 2025 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TruSpire, which is licensed in 44 states and also holds licenses for fixed-index annuity products.

TruSpire has been dormant, and has some run-off life and annuity business. The company’s capital and surplus has been sufficient to support its business so far, with modest net income. Particular details of the transaction, which is expected to close sometime in the first quarter of 2026, have not been disclosed. AM Best will continue to monitor this impending transaction and provide updates as conditions warrant.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Omar Mostafa
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1684
omar.mostafa@ambest.com

Igor Bass
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1646
igor.bass@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

