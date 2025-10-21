AM Best Places Credit Ratings of TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company (TruSpire) (Irving, TX).

Malibu Life Holdings Limited announced on Oct. 14, 2025 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TruSpire, which is licensed in 44 states and also holds licenses for fixed-index annuity products.

TruSpire has been dormant, and has some run-off life and annuity business. The company’s capital and surplus has been sufficient to support its business so far, with modest net income. Particular details of the transaction, which is expected to close sometime in the first quarter of 2026, have not been disclosed. AM Best will continue to monitor this impending transaction and provide updates as conditions warrant.

