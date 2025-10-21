Humana Announces 2026 Medicare Advantage Plans Designed with Veterans in Mind

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE HUM) and USAA Life Insurance Company (USAA Life) today reaffirm their shared commitment to veterans’ well-being with the continuation of co-branded Medicare Advantage plans for 2026 – with new mental health benefits to help elevate behavioral health as a cornerstone of aging with dignity and strength.

“Together with Humana, we’re helping veterans get access to the behavioral health resources they need to stay strong, connected and resilient in every season of life," said Mary Story, USAA SVP & GM of Retirement Solutions. Share

The Humana USAA Honor Giveback plans, available to anyone eligible for Medicare, are co-created by Humana’s experts in Medicare Advantage and USAA’s experts in veteran needs to provide coverage options that offer veterans access to non-VA providers.

Addressing the Unique Needs of Veterans

Nearly half of all U.S. veterans are age 65 or older, sometimes facing unique physical and mental health challenges, including chronic conditions, sensory loss, and increased emotional distress.1 For some veterans, conditions such as PTSD, survivor’s guilt, or moral injury can intensify with age.2 Recent data shows the veteran suicide rate is 60% higher than the national average3, underscoring the urgent need for accessible, compassionate and veteran-informed mental health services.

$0 Copays for In-Network Mental Health Services

For 2026, every Humana USAA Honor Giveback plan features a $0 copay for in-network mental health services, including therapy and specialist visits, both virtually and in-person.

Robust Benefits, Maximum Flexibility

In 2026, all Humana USAA Honor Giveback plans include a Part B giveback, a benefit that adds money back in the beneficiary’s Social Security check for the Part B premium, as well as a $0 monthly plan premium, $0 copay for in-network primary care visits, and dental, vision and hearing coverage.

“Veterans and their families are often looking for flexibility when it comes to healthcare,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s President of Insurance. “We have worked alongside our partners at USAA to create Medicare Advantage plans (available to anyone with Medicare) that give our veteran members access to benefits they have told us matter to them in addition to the option to choose civilian doctors and specialists that may be closer to home.”

These plan features reflect Humana’s broader commitment to mental health – an area where the company continues to invest through national collaborations, community programs and specialized training for its customer care teams.

More than Insurance: Making a Difference

Humana supports veterans through a range of initiatives aimed at reducing isolation, improving access to care, and fostering community resilience.

Face the Fight – A national coalition – including USAA and Humana – mobilizing businesses, nonprofits and veteran advocates to confront the crisis of veteran suicide through bold awareness efforts and united community action.

– A national coalition – including USAA and Humana – mobilizing businesses, nonprofits and veteran advocates to confront the crisis of veteran suicide through bold awareness efforts and united community action. Uniting for Veterans – A national partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) focused on addressing food insecurity and other social determinants of health that impact veterans, by mobilizing local communities and trusted veteran networks to deliver meaningful support.

– A national partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) focused on addressing food insecurity and other social determinants of health that impact veterans, by mobilizing local communities and trusted veteran networks to deliver meaningful support. Humana Community Navigator – A digital resource platform that connects people to local services addressing food, housing, transportation and mental health needs, helping them navigate life’s challenges with dignity and support.

– A digital resource platform that connects people to local services addressing food, housing, transportation and mental health needs, helping them navigate life’s challenges with dignity and support. Customer Care – Humana USAA Honor Giveback Plan members have access to Humana Customer Care specialists who collaborated with USAA to receive special training to answer questions about how this plan works if you have veteran benefits.

Availability of Humana USAA Honor Giveback Plans

In 2026, the Humana USAA Honor Giveback plan will be available for Medicare beneficiaries in 2,541 counties in 46 states and Washington, D.C. The Humana USAA Honor Giveback with Rx plan will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in 517 counties in nine states, for individuals who would like prescription drug coverage included in their plan.

While these plans are designed with veterans in mind, anyone with Medicare can choose the Humana USAA Honor Giveback plan or the Humana USAA Honor Giveback with Rx plan if it is available in their area. Medicare-eligible individuals are able to make their health plan selection for 2026 during the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period Oct. 15 - Dec. 7.

Individuals can visit Humana.com/Medicare/Veterans or call toll-free 1-833-585-8387 (VETS) (TTY: 711) 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week, to speak to a licensed sales agent about Humana plans. Agents specifically trained to understand and support veterans’ healthcare needs are available.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. The goal of these efforts is a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook, Instagram or X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Additional Information

