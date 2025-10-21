RE:CIRCLE Solutions Upgrades Ontario Facility to Protect Local Waterways with Inland Empire Waterkeeper

ONTARIO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RE:CIRCLE Ontario – a RE:CIRCLE Solutions company and a leader in organic waste recycling, diversion strategies and feed production – today announced the completion of an upgrade to its Ontario facility to further reduce waste and protect local waterways in the Santa Ana River watershed – in partnership with clean-water advocacy organization Inland Empire Waterkeeper.

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and in coordination with Waterkeeper, RE:CIRCLE’s Ontario facility has implemented an advanced stormwater capture and reuse system that allows rainfall to be collected, filtered, and reused within the food-waste recycling process. The approach goes beyond regulatory compliance – turning stormwater from a liability into a valuable resource that supports the company’s circular-economy mission.

The initiative reflects RE:CIRCLE’s broader goal of keeping valuable resources in continuous use. By converting pre-consumer food waste – material that cannot be donated or sold – into high-quality animal feed and renewable inputs, RE:CIRCLE helps retailers and manufacturers divert thousands of tons of material from landfills and cut greenhouse-gas emissions each year. Extending that same principle to water stewardship ensures every part of the operation contributes to environmental performance.

“At RE:CIRCLE, sustainability means keeping valuable resources in use,” said Clemens Stockreiter, CEO of RE:CIRCLE Solutions. “Just as we repurpose pre-consumer food waste into high-quality animal feed, we now capture and reuse stormwater in our process, ensuring every input serves a purpose and nothing goes to waste.”

“RE:CIRCLE’s upgrades show that industry and environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand,” said Garry Brown, Founder and President of Inland Empire Waterkeeper. “Their commitment not only protects local waters but also sets an example for businesses across the region.”

Stormwater runoff from industrial facilities is one of the leading threats to water quality. When it rains, pollutants can flow untreated into storm drains and impact local waterbodies. RE:CIRCLE and Waterkeeper hope the partnership will inspire other industrial facilities to adopt proactive measures that protect water quality while supporting economic growth. Over the past 26 years, Waterkeeper has worked with more than 150 Southern California facilities to address industrial runoff and help businesses comply with clean-water laws.

About RE:CIRCLE Solutions

RE:CIRCLE Solutions Inc. is a sustainability-driven innovator transforming pre-consumer packaged food waste into high-quality animal feed, biofuel, and biofertilizer. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company combines advanced processing technology, data-driven transparency, and auditable sustainability reporting to help retailers and manufacturers meet zero-waste and emissions-reduction goals. Through its RE:CIRCLE Ontario division, the company provides integrated recycling and feed-production solutions that keep valuable resources in use and out of landfills.

ABOUT INLAND EMPIRE WATERKEEPER:

Inland Empire Waterkeeper’s mission is to protect water quality and promote watershed resilience in the Upper Santa Ana River Watershed. Waterkeeper does this through programs in advocacy, education, research, restoration, and enforcement. Inland Empire Waterkeeper, established in 2005, is a program of Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting swimmable, drinkable, fishable water in Southern California. For more information, visit iewaterkeeper.org.