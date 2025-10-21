-

Jazwares and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Launch Spooky New Plush Line

Inspired by IT, Beetlejuice, Gremlins, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and More Available Just in Time for Halloween!

original New Plush Line from Jazwares and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

New Plush Line from Jazwares and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for Halloween, Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, has released a new plush collection inspired by spooky fan-favorite franchises including IT, Beetlejuice, Gremlins, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and other legendary Warner Bros. properties, at retail now. Teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Jazwares will also launch a wide array of plush across the studio’s robust entertainment catalog, with new releases expected regularly.

“The horror and otherworldly genres have massive multigenerational appeal, so we are mirroring the thrill for core fans with plush that authentically captures the personality and spirit of these fan-favorite characters,” said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. “Our partnership combines Warner Bros. Discovery’s legendary characters with Jazwares’ Industry leading innovation in plush to create collectible must-haves for fans of all ages. Whether you’re into super heroes, nostalgia, or a little horror flair, there’s a plush for everyone.”

From spooky icons to super heroes, Jazwares' new plush collection taps into the massively popular and beloved Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment portfolio including:

  • Fan-favorite cult classics Beetlejuice, Gremlins, and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • IT: Welcome to Derry
  • Harry Potter
  • DC
  • The Wizard of Oz
  • Gilmore Girls
  • FRIENDS
  • Looney Tunes
  • The Powerpuff Girls
  • Scooby-Doo

Fans and collectors can look forward to an all-new plush line, featuring over 50 characters launching globally this year. The first wave of plush and BumBumz is available now at Walmart, Target, and Amazon—making it the perfect time to start building your collection. Check out some of the newest styles here.

Product assets available HERE

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows™, Pokémon™, Hello Kitty™, Star Wars™, Disney™, and BumBumz™. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bret Ingraham
Jazwares
bingraham@jazwares.com

Industry:

Jazwares

Release Versions
English

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bret Ingraham
Jazwares
bingraham@jazwares.com

More News From Jazwares

Prepare to Catch the Squishiest ZZZ’s With SquishPillow, the First-Ever Sleeping Pillow From the Makers of Squishmallows™

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Squishmallows™ superfans, get ready to sleep and snuggle like never before! Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies and makers of the globally beloved Squishmallows brand, is making dreams come true with the debut of the SquishPillow by Original Squishmallows. The new line of ultra-cozy pillows is designed specifically for sleep. It combines Squishmallows' proprietary super-soft fill with a dreamy, ultra-soft pillowcase made from the brand's signatu...

Jazwares Cares Celebrates Squishmallows Day With Largest Single Squishmallows Donation to Charities Worldwide

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate the third-annual Squishmallows Day on Friday, March 7, Jazwares Cares, the philanthropic arm of global toy company Jazwares, is thrilled to announce that the largest single Squishmallows donation ever will be given to children and families in need across the U.S., Europe and Australia. “Putting a smile on children’s faces is at the heart of everything we do,” said Laura Zebersky, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Jazwares. “As Squishmallo...

Jazwares Signs Global Licensing Agreement With Yo Gabba Gabba! to Launch New Toys and Targeted Consumer Products

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, today announced a multi-year global licensing agreement to release a robust slate of top-of-the-line toys, costumes, and accessories based on the beloved children’s franchise Yo Gabba Gabba! The agreement was signed with franchise owner Gabbacadabra LLC, co-owned by Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC and WildBrain, a global leader in kids’ and family entertainment, and facilitated by creative business development firm Golde...
Back to Newsroom