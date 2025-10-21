Jazwares and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Launch Spooky New Plush Line

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for Halloween, Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, has released a new plush collection inspired by spooky fan-favorite franchises including IT, Beetlejuice, Gremlins, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and other legendary Warner Bros. properties, at retail now. Teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Jazwares will also launch a wide array of plush across the studio’s robust entertainment catalog, with new releases expected regularly.

“The horror and otherworldly genres have massive multigenerational appeal, so we are mirroring the thrill for core fans with plush that authentically captures the personality and spirit of these fan-favorite characters,” said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. “Our partnership combines Warner Bros. Discovery’s legendary characters with Jazwares’ Industry leading innovation in plush to create collectible must-haves for fans of all ages. Whether you’re into super heroes, nostalgia, or a little horror flair, there’s a plush for everyone.”

From spooky icons to super heroes, Jazwares' new plush collection taps into the massively popular and beloved Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment portfolio including:

Fan-favorite cult classics Beetlejuice , Gremlins , and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

, , and IT: Welcome to Derry

Harry Potter

DC

The Wizard of Oz

Gilmore Girls

FRIENDS

Looney Tunes

The Powerpuff Girls

Scooby-Doo

Fans and collectors can look forward to an all-new plush line, featuring over 50 characters launching globally this year. The first wave of plush and BumBumz is available now at Walmart, Target, and Amazon—making it the perfect time to start building your collection. Check out some of the newest styles here.

