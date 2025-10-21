Xobee Networks Partners with Tidal Communications

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xobee Networks, Inc. (www.xobee.com), a leading full-service managed IT and cloud services provider and a portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com), announced today that it has partnered with Tidal Communications, Inc. (“Tidal” or the “Company”) (www.tidalcom.com).

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Tidal Communications is a trusted provider of business communication and connectivity solutions. The Company delivers VoIP, Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), and managed network offerings to clients nationwide, helping organizations streamline communications and improve reliability through modern cloud-based systems.

Eric Rawn, Founder of Xobee, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the Tidal team to the Xobee family. Chris and Gina have built an incredible business with a loyal customer base and a strong reputation in the VoIP and managed network space. Together, we will continue expanding our capabilities and service offerings to better support our clients’ evolving technology needs.”

Chris Faddis, Founder of Tidal, added, “Joining forces with Xobee represents a fantastic opportunity for our employees and customers alike. We’ve always focused on delivering best-in-class communication and connectivity solutions, and this partnership will allow us to leverage Xobee’s scale and technical expertise to drive even greater value for our clients.”

Gina Faddis, Co-Owner of Tidal, shared, “Building Tidal alongside Chris and our incredible team has been an amazing journey. Our success has always been rooted in strong relationships—with our employees, partners, and customers. Partnering with Xobee ensures that our people and clients will continue to be supported with the same care, responsiveness, and commitment to excellence that have defined Tidal since day one.”

Sam Wegenke of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Xobee and Tidal share a common vision of providing exceptional technology services with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer care. We’re excited to support Eric, Chris, and the broader team as they continue building a leading managed IT and communications platform across the country.”

About Xobee Networks

Founded in 1996, Xobee Networks is a premier managed service provider offering a full-suite of technology products and services for small- and medium-sized enterprises. The Company serves more than 5,500 customers in California, Illinois, and Washington. Xobee offers computer network support, web design, application programming and other technology services. Headquartered in Fresno, California, the Company has approximately one hundred employees. Additional information is available at: www.xobee.com.

About Tidal Communications

Founded in 2005, Tidal Communications is a leading provider of cloud-based communication and delivers VoIP, UCaaS, and secure connectivity to a wide range of business customers. The Company’s commitment to reliability, technical excellence, and white-glove customer service has earned it a reputation as one of the top communications providers in the region. Additional information is available at: www.tidalcom.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interests with management. Additional information is available at: www.o2investment.com.