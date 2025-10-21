Howie Sacks & Henry Announces Strategic Partnership with Supio to Bring Legal AI into Personal Injury Practice

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howie Sacks & Henry LLP (HSH), one of Canada’s most respected personal injury firms, has expanded its partnership with Supio, the legal AI platform purpose-built for personal injury law. As one of the first firms in Canada to integrate AI into its litigation workflows, HSH continues to demonstrate strategic foresight and leadership, leveraging technology as a core enabler for business growth and client advocacy.

At a time when many firms are evaluating AI cautiously, HSH recognizes the business advantage of aligning advanced technology with its client-first mission. Supio is helping HSH to streamline case preparation and extract more value from case documents and evidence. The platform generates medical chronologies in minutes, flags overlooked injuries and treatment gaps, and surfaces contradictions across records that might take weeks to catch manually. “AI does not accelerate client recovery, but it reduces administrative workload. This allows us to dedicate more resources to client communication and improved outcomes,” said Renée Vinett, Managing Partner at Howie Sacks & Henry.

By leveraging these efficiencies, HSH can focus even more on what matters most: supporting clients through every stage of their recovery.

This means faster prep cycles, document drafting, and more capacity to take on serious injury cases. HSH can scale how it handles complex PI litigation with greater efficiency and precision while improving the quality its clients expect.

"Adopting AI into our practice was a strategic investment in performance and client service," said Vinett. "Our clients count on us for results and responsiveness. Supio helps us deliver both, enhancing the speed and depth at which we analyze evidence, collaborate internally, and advocate on behalf of every individual we represent."

"Howie Sacks & Henry understands that AI isn't about automation, it's about leverage," said Jerry Zhou, Supio CEO. "They're using Supio to scale their impact and deliver better outcomes for clients. That's the business model that wins."

The expanded partnership reflects a shared vision between Supio and HSH: Modernize personal injury law in an AI-era - and build systems that drive measurable efficiency, accuracy, and client impact. Together, they’re setting the new standard for performance-driven advocacy in the Canadian legal market.

About Supio

Supio is a leading AI platform transforming how personal injury and mass tort law firms build stronger cases and achieve superior outcomes. Supio’s CaseAware™ AI converts complex case materials into actionable insights, combining specialized AI with human expert verification to ensure unmatched accuracy. Built with security and compliance at its foundation, Supio streamlines the entire case lifecycle, from pre-litigation analysis to courtroom strategy. Law firms using Supio report faster case resolution, higher settlement values, and deeper client trust through our precision-driven document analysis, advanced case economics, and intelligent drafting tools.

About Howie, Sacks & Henry

HSH is recognized as a leading personal injury boutique in Canada. Since 2000, their team has managed complex personal injury cases with professionalism, expertise, and compassion. HSH represents seriously injured individuals, including those involved in motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, disability claims, mass torts, class actions, airplane accidents, product liability, nursing home negligence, and correctional misconduct cases. Their award-winning lawyers are regularly recognized by leading legal directories. They influence legal policy and are consistently recognized for their legal achievements and leadership in key organizations. Their caring approach has earned them a strong reputation and exceptional outcomes in both the legal and medical communities.