ACI Worldwide and Prosa Redefine Payments in Latin America with Groundbreaking Infrastructure Upgrade

OMAHA, Neb. & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, and Prosa, one of the largest electronic payments networks in Latin America and a technology leader in financial infrastructure, have successfully completed a major infrastructure upgrade—migrating Prosa’s clearing house services to a new, state-of-the-art data center in Monterrey powered by ACI’s cutting-edge software.

Prosa has continuously driven innovation across the payment’s ecosystem, consistently upgrading and strengthening its technology infrastructure. It now operates the only triple-active data center model in Latin America. Through years of sustained effort and forward-looking development, this achievement has positioned Mexico as a regional and global leader in resilience, security, and operational continuity, setting a new standard for modern, reliable, and advanced payment solutions.

This technological advancement enables Prosa to continue delivering best-in-class services while ensuring the highest levels of availability, regulatory compliance, and business continuity for its clients and partners across the financial ecosystem:

Massive Scale:

Supports >5,000 transactions per second.

Supports >5,000 transactions per second. Market Leadership:

Prosa is one of the largest payments processors in Latin America, with transaction volumes exceeding 12 billion each year.

Prosa is one of the largest payments processors in Latin America, with transaction volumes exceeding 12 billion each year. Strategic Location:

Monterrey was chosen for its low seismic and climate risk and is supported by Triara’s ICREA Level VI-rated data center.

“This achievement represents one of the most important technology investments for Prosa,” said Salvador Espinosa, CEO of Prosa. “Our new triple-active data center reaffirms our commitment to ensure that every transaction in Mexico is processed with the highest standards of security, reliability, and efficiency. We are not just upgrading systems—we are building the future of payments for Latin America, empowering our clients to operate with greater confidence, scalability, and continuity in an increasingly digital world.”

“When every second counts, downtime isn’t an option,” said Alberto Olivares, VP for Spanish-speaking Latin America at ACI Worldwide. “Prosa’s triple-active model delivers 10x better continuity—exactly the kind of infrastructure needed to support secure, scalable digital growth.”

“Running three data centers in parallel without disruption was a major achievement,” said Claudio Ávila Luna, director of IT operations at Prosa. “It reflects the capability of Mexican talent and the strength of Prosa’s vision to lead regional payment modernization.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

About Prosa (Promoción y Operación, S.A. de C.V.)

#WeAreProsa, a leading technology company in Mexico’s electronic payments ecosystem and one of the top ten payment processors in Latin America. We process more than ten billion transactions annually, benefiting over seventy million card users. We are committed to developing innovative, efficient, secure, and agile solutions for all participants in the payments ecosystem, while maintaining the highest availability of our services. More than 200 clients —including banks, fintech, payment facilitators, department stores, retailers, and savings institutions—trust in our technology and expertise. Our infrastructure and security are backed by certifications such as PCI DSS, PCI PIN, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 27001:2013.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2025

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay, and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries, or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.