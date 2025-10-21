Run3TV Expands NEXTGEN TV Platform with Investment Participation from NBCUniversal

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Run3TV, the broadcast industry’s key NEXTGEN TV application platform, today announced that NBCUniversal is joining as an investor in the ATSC 3.0 Framework Authority, which develops Run3TV for broadcasters. This marks another milestone in the Run3TV platform’s continued expansion, as a free-to-consumer interactive television layer built to deliver new video options, games, music, and advanced alerting capabilities.

NBCUniversal joins founding broadcast investors Gray Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Hearst Television, Graham Media Group, TEGNA Inc., and The E.W. Scripps Company as the Run3TV application framework builds scale across receivers, manufacturers, and TV markets nationwide.

NBCUniversal launched its own customized NEXTGEN TV interactive features capability using the Run3TV application last year with its NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. The interactive experience allows viewers to RESTART live programs after they have already started. The interactive features also allow viewers to get customized, hyperlocal information like local news, weather forecasts and severe weather alerts, along with on-demand clips and full episodes of NBC and Telemundo programming — all of which are delivered over the Internet and do not require a separate app to view. The RUN3 platform’s framework opens the door for these innovations to operate seamlessly across a range of devices and operating systems, deepening the connection between stations and their audiences.

“Joining Run3TV allows us to help our local stations enhance how viewers experience weather, local news, and programming with NEXTGEN TV. We’ve been very pleased with the reaction to our own NEXTGEN TV interactive experience, which we believe is a considerable milestone for broadcast television and demonstrates the immense potential and possibilities NEXTGEN TV has for viewers, programmers, stations and advertisers,” said Shawn Makhijani, Senior Vice President of Business Development at NBCUniversal Local.

Built by the ATSC 3.0 Framework Authority (A3FA), Run3TV unites broadcasters and receiver makers to deliver interactive services and enhance convergence between broadcast and broadband television. Today, more than 15 million NEXTGEN TV sets are capable of supporting Run3TV-enabled applications, with availability expanding across all major NEXTGEN TV operating systems.

Run3TV provides a consistent pathway for viewers to access new services like Program Re-Start, advanced emergency alerting and information, and on-demand local content – all through a common broadcaster framework. For broadcasters, the platform streamlines deployment across devices while enabling data-driven insights that strengthen local engagement and advertising value.

“We’re thrilled to welcome NBCUniversal as we prepare the platform for broad consumer activation,” said Winston Caldwell, acting Chief Executive Officer of Run3TV. “This investment underscores a shared commitment to advancing the NEXTGEN TV experience — connecting audiences to the trusted local content they depend on, in ways that feel modern, personalized, and interactive.”

With the FCC’s upcoming Notice of Proposed Rulemaking signaling the next step in the development of NEXTGEN TV, the Run3TV ecosystem continues preparing for scale. By aligning receiver platforms, broadcasters, and measurement partners, the initiative positions the broadcast industry to bring powerful new viewing benefits to consumers as the transition progresses.

About Run3TV and the A3FA: Run3TV is the web-based NEXTGEN TV platform developed by the ATSC 3.0 Framework Alliance (A3FA). Created in collaboration with Pearl TV’s member companies and network partners, Run3TV enables standardized broadcaster applications that deliver interactive, data-driven, and enhanced local services across manufacturers and markets. The platform is now available in 75 NEXTGEN TV markets across the country and continues expanding as more NEXTGEN TV receivers enter the marketplace.

About NBCUniversal: NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.