Blue Eagle Credit Union Renews Partnership with Mahalo to Strengthen Digital Member Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Eagle Credit Union (‘Blue Eagle’) today announced the renewal of its partnership with Mahalo Banking, a CUSO specializing in online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Their long-term extension reaffirms Blue Eagle’s commitment to delivering a seamless digital experience for its members.

“Mahalo has been an outstanding partner for our credit union. They actively listen to our team’s feedback, take a forward-thinking approach, and provide a platform that is easy to navigate, visually engaging, and reliable." Share

“Mahalo has been an outstanding partner for our credit union,” said Jeff Thompson, President and CEO of Blue Eagle. “They actively listen to our team’s feedback, take a forward-thinking approach, and provide a platform that is easy to navigate, visually engaging, and reliable. The partnership has positively impacted our operations and helped us deliver an elevated member experience.”

The renewal reflects Blue Eagle’s confidence in Mahalo’s ability to support its evolving member needs and digital innovation strategy. Through its tight integration with Corelation KeyStone, Mahalo continues to provide operational efficiencies, real-time insights, and a more personalized digital banking experience. “As a digital-first credit union, online banking is central to how we serve our members,” Thompson added. “Mahalo consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of our business model and effectively brings our vision to life.”

Looking ahead, Blue Eagle aims to continue advancing its digital offerings in alignment with its brand promise of ‘Better. Faster. Easier. More Affordable.’ “Mahalo fully supports our commitment by providing the services and support that enable us to deliver thoughtful improvements for our members,” Thompson said.

“Successful digital transformation requires close collaboration and a deep understanding of both technology and member needs,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Blue Eagle’s team understands the value we bring in helping them expand their digital capabilities and deliver immediate value to their members while meeting their strategic objectives. Our shared focus on innovation and operational efficiency ensures that members experience a modern, secure, and highly functional banking environment.”

###

About Blue Eagle Credit Union

Blue Eagle® Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative dedicated to helping people achieve their financial goals. Founded in 1948 as Roanoke Postal Employees’ Federal Credit Union, the organization originally served Postal workers and their families in Southwest Virginia. In 2013, the credit union expanded membership to the broader Roanoke and Lynchburg communities and rebranded as Blue Eagle Credit Union. Today, Blue Eagle operates multiple branch locations, offers comprehensive virtual services, and provides innovative solutions such as Eagle Vision® ITMs, continuing their quest to deliver convenient, modern, and member-focused financial services. For more information on Blue Eagle, visit blueeaglecreditunion.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.